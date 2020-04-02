You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Frozen lake contest can crown no winner this year
top story

Frozen lake contest can crown no winner this year

{{featured_button_text}}
Aerial photo frozen Geneva Lake in January 2018

An aerial photo taken in January 2018 shows Geneva Lake frozen over from the winter cold, facing west with Lake Geneva in the lower right corner and Williams Bay and Fontana in the distance toward the top.

 FILE PHOTO

WILLIAMS BAY – The annual Geneva Lake Ice-On contest for students to guess when the lake will completely freeze will not have a winner this year, because of mild winter weather.

The contest, organized by the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, pools ice-on guesses from area grade and middle school students, then presents an award to the student or students closest to the correct date.

For the first time in the contest’s 20-year history, there will be no winner, because the lake never fully froze and no participating students guessed the “no freeze over” option.

Historically, even if the exact freeze date was not selected, the prize would go to whichever student was closest. But this year, a winner cannot be selected.

Agency director Ted Peters said this is the fifth time in the past 22 years when Geneva Lake has not fully frozen on its surface.

Peters, who plans to offer the contest against next winter, urges students to consider the “no freeze over” option, which appears to be getting more likely.

+10 Photo gallery: Frigid polar plunge in Lake Geneva

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brunk Industries now hiring
Local News

Brunk Industries now hiring

Sponsored content: Did you recently temporarily lose your job? Brunk Industries is looking to temporary hire people who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics