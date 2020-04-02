Frozen lake contest can crown no winner this year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

WILLIAMS BAY – The annual Geneva Lake Ice-On contest for students to guess when the lake will completely freeze will not have a winner this year, because of mild winter weather.

The contest, organized by the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, pools ice-on guesses from area grade and middle school students, then presents an award to the student or students closest to the correct date.

For the first time in the contest’s 20-year history, there will be no winner, because the lake never fully froze and no participating students guessed the “no freeze over” option.

Historically, even if the exact freeze date was not selected, the prize would go to whichever student was closest. But this year, a winner cannot be selected.

Agency director Ted Peters said this is the fifth time in the past 22 years when Geneva Lake has not fully frozen on its surface.

Peters, who plans to offer the contest against next winter, urges students to consider the “no freeze over” option, which appears to be getting more likely.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.