Full list of local election results in April 7 election

Here are the unofficial results of contested local races in the April 7 election, courtesy of the Walworth County clerk's office.
X denotes apparent winner
Walworth County Board
District 2 (one seat, two-year term)
William Norem — 1,354
X Joseph Schaefer — 1,432
District 3 (one seat, two-year term)
Tim Brellenthin — 1,143
X Brian Holt — 1,211
District 4 (one seat, two-year term)
X Jerry Grant — 704
Kerstan Roeven — 401
District 5 (one seat, two-year term)
Charlene Staples — 990
X Ryan G. Simons — 1,276
District 6 (one seat, two-year term)
X Kathy Ingersoll — 1,255
Mary Burpee — 895
District 8 (one seat, two-year term)
X Daniel Kilkenny — 1,195
Sarah Hillman — 811
City of Lake Geneva
Mayor (one seat, two-year term)
Thomas Hartz — 983
X Charlene Klein — 1,000
City Council
District 1 (one seat, two-year term)
Selena Proksa — 237
X Joan Yunker — 272
District 2 (one seat, two-year term)
X Mary Jo Fesenmaier — 242
Ann Esarco — 221
District 3 (one seat, two-year term)
X Tim Dunn — 341
Robert Kordus — 193
District 4 (one seat, two-year term)
X Cindy Flower — 193
Terry O’Neill — 139
Lake Geneva Schools
Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board (two seats, three-year terms)
X Jeff Buntrock — 2,971
X Patricia Wolter — 3,208
Spyro Condos — 1,272
Village of Williams Bay
Village Board (three seats, two-year terms)
X Donald J. Parker Jr. — 480
X Robert Umans — 339
X Lowell Wright — 524
Karl Sorvick — 332
Danielle Simons — 314
Williams Bay School Board (two seats, three-year terms)
X Karolyn Nelson — 657
X Patrick Peyer — 595
Gregory W. Trush — 511
Village of Fontana
Village Board (three seats, two-year terms)
X Stan Livingston — 306
X Rick Pappas — 397
X Dave Prudden — 278
Robert L. Allen Jr. — 235
Village of Walworth
Walworth School Board (one seat, three-year terms)
X Jacob Ries — 458
Tracey Scott — 349
Village of Sharon
Town Board (three seats, two-year terms)
X Robert Sachs — 197
X Pamela Schutt — 232
Robert Carlson — 115
X Marge Dreksler — 199
Town of Linn
Town Board (one seat, two year term)
Roy White — 266
X Kathy Leith — 309
Town Board (one seat, two-year term)
X Alex Palmer — 369
Craig DeYoung — 235
Bloomfield town referendum
(Approve boundary deal with village?)
Yes — 125
X No — 169
