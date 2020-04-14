Full list of local election results in April 7 election
Here are the unofficial results of contested local races in the April 7 election, courtesy of the Walworth County clerk's office.

X denotes apparent winner

Walworth County Board

District 2 (one seat, two-year term)

William Norem — 1,354

X Joseph Schaefer — 1,432

District 3 (one seat, two-year term)

Tim Brellenthin — 1,143

X Brian Holt — 1,211

District 4 (one seat, two-year term)

X Jerry Grant — 704

Kerstan Roeven — 401

District 5 (one seat, two-year term)

Charlene Staples — 990

X Ryan G. Simons — 1,276

District 6 (one seat, two-year term)

X Kathy Ingersoll — 1,255

Mary Burpee — 895

District 8 (one seat, two-year term)

X Daniel Kilkenny — 1,195

Sarah Hillman — 811

City of Lake Geneva

Mayor (one seat, two-year term)

Thomas Hartz — 983

X Charlene Klein — 1,000

City Council

District 1 (one seat, two-year term)

Selena Proksa — 237

X Joan Yunker — 272

District 2 (one seat, two-year term)

X Mary Jo Fesenmaier — 242

Ann Esarco — 221

District 3 (one seat, two-year term)

X Tim Dunn — 341

Robert Kordus — 193

District 4 (one seat, two-year term)

X Cindy Flower — 193

Terry O’Neill — 139

Lake Geneva Schools

Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board (two seats, three-year terms)

X Jeff Buntrock — 2,971

X Patricia Wolter — 3,208

Spyro Condos — 1,272

Village of Williams Bay

Village Board (three seats, two-year terms)

X Donald J. Parker Jr. — 480

X Robert Umans — 339

X Lowell Wright — 524

Karl Sorvick — 332

Danielle Simons — 314

Williams Bay School Board (two seats, three-year terms)

X Karolyn Nelson — 657

X Patrick Peyer — 595

Gregory W. Trush — 511

Village of Fontana

Village Board (three seats, two-year terms)

X Stan Livingston — 306

X Rick Pappas — 397

X Dave Prudden — 278

Robert L. Allen Jr. — 235

Village of Walworth

Walworth School Board (one seat, three-year terms)

X Jacob Ries — 458

Tracey Scott — 349

Village of Sharon

Town Board (three seats, two-year terms)

X Robert Sachs — 197

X Pamela Schutt — 232

Robert Carlson — 115

X Marge Dreksler — 199

Town of Linn

Town Board (one seat, two year term)

Roy White — 266

X Kathy Leith — 309

Town Board (one seat, two-year term)

X Alex Palmer — 369

Craig DeYoung — 235

Bloomfield town referendum

(Approve boundary deal with village?)

Yes — 125

X No — 169

