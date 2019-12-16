Full statement included: Congressman plans to vote against impeachment

Lake Geneva's congressman has announced that he will vote against impeaching President Trump when impeachment reaches the House floor.

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, issued a statement announcing his intentions. A spokesperson said the congressman would not comment further.

The statement reads: “After reviewing the articles of impeachment against President Trump, my position remains unchanged. I will be voting against the articles when they come to the House floor. This impeachment inquiry has divided the country and jeopardized Congress’ ability to focus on the real issues impacting Americans.”

Steil spokesperson Sally Fox declined to say whether the congressman supports Trump's actions in the Urkaine matter, or who the congressman holds responsible for the impeachment.

"Bryan’s statement against impeachment speaks for itself," Fox said.

Steil was elected in 2018 to succeed Paul Ryan in representing Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District. The district extends from Janesville to Kenosha and includes all of Lake Geneva.

