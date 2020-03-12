Fun, education and food in this week's Community Calendar

Fun Fair: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., March 13. Carnival games, prizes, face painting and more at the Williams Bay Elementary School, 250 Theatre Road, Williams Bay.

Church breakfast: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., March 14, Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road in Genoa City. Cost $5. 262-279-3052 or visit www.trinitychurchfamily.com.

Ribbon cutting: Walworth County Health and Human Services new headquarters, 1 p.m., March 14, 1910 County Road NN, Elkhorn. Ceremony, tours, refreshments. Public is welcome.

Fraud presentation: Williams Bay Police Department, scam and fraud protection, 5 p.m., March 16, Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St, Williams Bay.

Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m., March 16 East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St., East Troy.

Social Security presentation: Learn about claiming social security for retirement. 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., March 16, at Big Foot High School Room: W8, 401 Devils Ln, Walworth.

Health care: Joint replacement seminar, 6 p.m., March 17, Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center, N2950 WI-67, Walworth. Free admission, dinner provided.