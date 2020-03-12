Fun, education and food in this week's Community Calendar

Fun Fair: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., March 13. Carnival games, prizes, face painting and more at the Williams Bay Elementary School, 250 Theatre Road, Williams Bay.
Church breakfast: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., March 14, Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road in Genoa City. Cost $5. 262-279-3052 or visit www.trinitychurchfamily.com.
Ribbon cutting: Walworth County Health and Human Services new headquarters, 1 p.m., March 14, 1910 County Road NN, Elkhorn. Ceremony, tours, refreshments. Public is welcome.
Fraud presentation: Williams Bay Police Department, scam and fraud protection, 5 p.m., March 16, Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St, Williams Bay.
Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m., March 16 East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St., East Troy.
Social Security presentation: Learn about claiming social security for retirement. 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., March 16, at Big Foot High School Room: W8, 401 Devils Ln, Walworth.
Health care: Joint replacement seminar, 6 p.m., March 17, Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center, N2950 WI-67, Walworth. Free admission, dinner provided.
Book sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21, Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Children’s and teen books, DVDs, CDs, and more, 50 cents each, three for $1. 262-728-3111.
Herbicide training: 10 a.m., March 21, South Kettle Moraine State Forest headquarters, S91 W39091 Highway 59, Eagle, free admission. Kettle Moraine chapter of Wild Ones, 262-642-2352.
Pancake breakfast: “Maple Fest,” 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 22, 1724 W Main St Lake Geneva. Pancake Breakfast at Covenant Harbor with family friendly activities with proceeds going toward Day Camp Scholarships. 262-248-3600.
Blood drive: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva St., Delavan.
Audubon Society: 7 p.m., March 24, Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Jennifer Kuroda presents “Bobcat: The Native Cat” at Lakeland society’s next chapter meeting. Details at lakelandaudubon.com.
Community garden: Information on joining the community garden in Williams Bay. 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Lion’s Club Field House, 240 Elkhorn Rd, Williams Bay.