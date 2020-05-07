Funeral homes adjust to distancing practices

WALWORTH – Social distancing precautions have taken over many aspects of life — and death.
Local funeral homes are adjusting normal operations and working with grieving families during a time where no more than 10 people can gather for an indoor funeral service.
Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order prohibits more than 10 people from gathering in a room or contained space for funerals, weddings or other events.
John Nelson, the funeral director for Toynton Funeral Home in the village of Walworth, said while most groups understand the necessity of the precaution, limiting attendance at indoor services has presented difficulties to grieving families who want to say final goodbyes.
“Almost everyone that has services would rather them be public, but most of them understand this is the situation we’re under and that it’s for everyone’s well-being,” he said.
To accommodate families during their grieving, Nelson said the funeral home is finding new ways for groups to make their final farewells.
One service held at Toynton was recorded for family members who were unable to travel or appear in person.
Nelson said a clergyman spoke to immediate family members at the funeral home then a recording of the service was uploaded to the deceased’s online obituary page for others to view.
If more than 10 people want to appear for a visitation at the home, Nelson said Toynton is scheduling group visitations.
“They can’t all be here together, but we give everyone the opportunity to say their last goodbyes,” he said.
Nelson said regulations around gatherings have not greatly impacted the funeral home’s operations, but that social distancing in times of grief can make already difficult times more challenging.
“We’re here to help them the best we can but it’s them that are dealing with it,” he said.
Dan Derrick, owner of the Derrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Lake Geneva said the overall number of services the home typically hosts has dropped since the order was enacted.
Many families have delayed services until a later date when they will be able to gather together, others have planned graveside services where distance can be maintained outdoors, according to Derrick.
“It’s slow, it’s different because a lot of people we’ve had, we would have normally had services for at the funeral home rather than graveside,” he said.
Matthew Sonnenburg, the funeral director at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home said he is experiencing much of the same thing.
He said before the “Safer at Home” order had been issued there were two large funerals planned that later had to be reduced to services in the home that could accommodate no more than 10.
Another family wanted a full mass for their mother after she passed but the home was unable to offer the service. The family eventually had a service for 10 people then a private graveside visitation with social distancing.
“It’s been a little challenging but we’ve been able to accommodate the best we can with everything we have and all the restrictions,” Sonnenburg said.
