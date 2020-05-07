Funeral homes adjust to distancing practices

If more than 10 people want to appear for a visitation at the home, Nelson said Toynton is scheduling group visitations.

“They can’t all be here together, but we give everyone the opportunity to say their last goodbyes,” he said.

Nelson said regulations around gatherings have not greatly impacted the funeral home’s operations, but that social distancing in times of grief can make already difficult times more challenging.

“We’re here to help them the best we can but it’s them that are dealing with it,” he said.

Dan Derrick, owner of the Derrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Lake Geneva said the overall number of services the home typically hosts has dropped since the order was enacted.

Many families have delayed services until a later date when they will be able to gather together, others have planned graveside services where distance can be maintained outdoors, according to Derrick.

“It’s slow, it’s different because a lot of people we’ve had, we would have normally had services for at the funeral home rather than graveside,” he said.

Matthew Sonnenburg, the funeral director at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home said he is experiencing much of the same thing.