Gage Marine, Great Lakes Boat Building School team up on recruiting students into the marine industry

Gage Marine and Great Lakes Boat Building School (GLBBS), of Cedarville, Michigan, are collaborating again with the common goal of promoting careers in the marine industry.

The Marine Trades Showcase will begin at the Gage Marine Highway 50 location on Tuesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. and will culminate with a boat cruise from their marina on Geneva Lake.

Interested students of all ages and parents can register for the event by April 25, 2022 at www.glbbs.edu or by calling GLBBS at 906-484-1081. Email inquiries can be sent to admissions@glbbs.edu.

This event builds on the relationship established in 2020 when Gage Marine worked with the school leadership to offer a $10,000 sponsorship award to one GLBBS Marine Service Technology student for the 2020-21 school year. Upon graduation, that GLBBS alumnus agreed to work for Gage Marine for at least one year.

That first graduate, Brendan Adair, currently works in Marine Service and a second GLBBS student is starting in September.

Representatives from Great Lakes Boat Building School will be on site to talk with students and parents about their Comprehensive Career Boat Building and Marine Service Technology Programs. Both programs have continued track records of 100% placement in rewarding careers in the Great Lakes Region and beyond. Gage Marine is offering another student sponsorship at GLBBS for 2022-23 school year.

The Gage Marine leadership team will be on hand to greet students and guests followed by a facility tour including their showroom, marine service department, boat storage facility, wood shop and lakefront operations. This action-packed day will wrap up with lunch and a cruise on Lake Geneva in one of their flagship tour boats.

“We are excited about working with the leadership group at Gage Marine to showcase the amazing opportunities for learning at our school and applying those skills at a state-of-the-art and multi-purpose marine operation like theirs,” said Nikki Storey, Great Lakes Boat Building School. “It is extremely rewarding for us to see our alumni contributing to the success of an outstanding marine leader like Gage.”

Gage Marine traces its roots in Lake Geneva back to 1873 and the launching of the original Lady of the Lake, which is still cruising the lake’s waters today. In 1916, the Cruise Line purchased the property in Williams Bay as a service and winter storage facility for their fleet of boats. In 1958, the Gage family bought the excursion business, and the marina facility kicked into high gear. The 1960’s brought about the introduction of Gage-Hacker and the first indoor storage facility in the area followed by the only travel lift on the lake in the 1970’s.

Chris Craft, Boston Whaler, Bennington, Master Craft and Monterey Boats are all sold and serviced at Gage Marine. The organization prides itself on employing the most highly-trained service technicians and skilled staff members in their fiberglass shop, woodshop, metal shop and haul-out facilities.

“To remain a leader in the marine industry and build on the vision of the Gage family in establishing their heritage of excellence, we must be innovative in our approach to attracting quality talent to our organization,” said FJ Frazier, Chief Operating Officer, Gage Marine. “With our student sponsorship at Great Lakes Boat Building School we are addressing the workforce shortage in our industry. This event will help us spread the word in our area about the school and our business.”

GLBBS continues to produce qualified students from their Comprehensive Career Boat Building Program and the Marine Service Technology Program (MST), in partnership with Mercury Marine University, with a consistent 100% placement rate. The school is continuing to address the shortage of skilled trades and craftspeople in the marine industry following graduation.

Information about the “Come Aboard…Launch Careers” capital campaign to expand facilities is available by contacting Storey at nikki.storey@glbbs.edu or Tom Coates, Director of Development, at thomas.coates@glbbs.edu also by calling 906-484-1081. For prospective student enrollment information, go to www.admissions@glbbs.org or call 906-484-1081.

Great Lakes Boat Building School is a nonprofit organization recognized as a charitable organization and is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges.