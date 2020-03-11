Gas leak forces evacuation of Fontana Elementary School

FONTANA — Fontana Elementary School was evacuated and classes were canceled today after a natural gas leak caused by two faulty boilers in the building.

The leak was first detected at about 8:15 a.m. by custodian Scott Kinhart shortly after students had filled the school, which serves about 200 children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

Kinhart received an alert about malfunctioning boilers and smelled natural gas in the boiler room. He then alerted Principal Steve Torrez, who called the Fontana Fire Department.

Torrez and other school staff escorted students out of the building, 450 S. Main St., and walked them about a half-mile to their evacuation site at St. Benedict Catholic Church.

School district administrator Mark Wenzel said the evacuation was calm and according to procedure.

“Everything went very smoothly," Wenzel said. "Teachers and office staff really stepped up.”

As students evacuated, WE Energies and firefighters arrived at school. Investigators found the leak caused by the boilers.

Staff were allowed to return to the building, but students were either picked up parents or sent home on school buses by about 10:15 a.m.