Gateway college celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Gateway Technical College will hold a series of online events through Oct. 15 for Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to engage students and the community to celebrate the Hispanic culture.

The celebration will feature such events as folk music, loteria and a discussion of today’s Hispanic culture.

Hispanic Heritage Month co-chair Stacey Malacara said the event highlights all of Hispanic culture, which encompasses several different regions of the world.

“Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates those students who identify as being Hispanic,” said Malacara. “It provides a way to celebrate the Hispanic culture, but also to educate others on it as well.”

Some of the events include: Hispanic Heritage Month Book Club, discussion of “Esperanza Rising;” Hispanic Trivia Time; Felipe Rodriguez and Latino Folk Music; Loteria Night: Bingo with a Twist; Panadanza: Rhythm and Dance in Latin America; and Hispanic Folklore: Spooky Stories.

For more details and Zoom links, go to www.gtc.edu/d365.

Events are online and open to the public.

While participants are able to pick up a bingo kit and the community is welcome to play, prizes for bingo can only be provided to registered Gateway students.