Gateway degree helps graduate reach career dreams

Guadalupe “Lupe” Jaramillo has had a lifelong interest in cars.
He played with toy cars as a child, dreaming one day he would work on actual cars as an adult.
“I’ve always loved cars. I started by playing with Hot Wheels when I was a kid,” says Lupe. “I had that big rug with all the streets on it, you know the one? I used to play with my cars on that. Then I started to go to car shows.
“I always knew I wanted to have an automotive career.”
That dream has now become a reality.
Fueled by a Gateway Technical College Automotive Technology degree, Lupe works for an area automotive shop based out of Delavan and Janesville. He says the degree gave him a head start on his career and future and will help him reach his career goals.
“You need the degree for your future,” says Lupe. “Especially if you want to become a manager or own your own shop some day. You need a degree for that.
“I obtained that degree, and the doors open for me. This is a field looking for people who know what they are doing – and the training I received at Gateway will help me to know what I need to succeed.”
Lupe began his education and career path early. He earned eight Gateway credits while still in high school through a transcripted credit agreement with Badger High School. Students such as Lupe earn college credits in high school and apply them toward earning a college degree.
“I see a lot of people going to a four-year college. They pay a lot of money, and they don’t end up getting the career they really wanted or that job that pays a lot of money. Going to Gateway, my tuition bill will be a lot less expensive – and it will give me the skills to a job that pays well, and one that I will like.”
Lupe says he benefited from the program’s mix of lecture and hands-on application in the college’s state-of-the-art Horizon Center for Transportation Technology.
“We have the lecture, we do our lessons on paper – then we get our hands dirty and actually take things apart and put them back together to see how they work,” says Lupe. “You put into practice what you learn.”
