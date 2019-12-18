Gateway degree helps graduate reach career dreams

Guadalupe “Lupe” Jaramillo has had a lifelong interest in cars.

He played with toy cars as a child, dreaming one day he would work on actual cars as an adult.

“I’ve always loved cars. I started by playing with Hot Wheels when I was a kid,” says Lupe. “I had that big rug with all the streets on it, you know the one? I used to play with my cars on that. Then I started to go to car shows.

“I always knew I wanted to have an automotive career.”

That dream has now become a reality.

Fueled by a Gateway Technical College Automotive Technology degree, Lupe works for an area automotive shop based out of Delavan and Janesville. He says the degree gave him a head start on his career and future and will help him reach his career goals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

“You need the degree for your future,” says Lupe. “Especially if you want to become a manager or own your own shop some day. You need a degree for that.

“I obtained that degree, and the doors open for me. This is a field looking for people who know what they are doing – and the training I received at Gateway will help me to know what I need to succeed.”