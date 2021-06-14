Gateway hosting diversity workshops

Gateway Technical College will hold a series of dynamic workshops providing attendees ways to have hard, meaningful and respectful dialogue about diversity, equity and inclusion.

All workshops are free, open to the community and held by Zoom. To register: www.gtc.edu/diversity-workshops.

During "Ouch, that Stereotype Hurts," learn how to build confidence and skills to speak up and interrupt disrespectful comments. Dates are June 16, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; July 12, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Aug. 3, 2 to 4 p.m.

In "A Holistic Approach to Managing Self in the Midst of Societal Uncertainties," discover the impact of societal uncertainties caused by incidents of racial tension and unrest. The workshop is June 30, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

"Civil Dialogue: Facilitating Structured Conversations" will focus on how to handle structured conversations about sensitive topics through models and skill-building. This model will prepare facilitators for holding meaningful conversations between those with opposing viewpoints. The workshop is July 27, from 1 to 3 p.m.