Gateway offers free computer numeric control training

Gateway Technical College is offering no-cost computer numeric control training, paid for through a private foundation.

Students of in Walworth, Kenosha and Racine counties can enroll in the training, which will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those interested are encouraged to contact a Gateway new student specialist at newstudentspecialists@gtc.edu or 800-247-7122 for more information or to register.

This learning opportunity will be offered in a blended in-person and online format, with hands-on portions of the training held at Gateway’s nationally-known SC Johnson iMET Center in Sturtevant.

Students completing the program will earn their Gateway CNC Operator certificate, receive a set of tools that can be used in the workplace and gain the skills and knowledge to find a job in a high-demand field. Many companies in the area continue to look for workers to fill positions.