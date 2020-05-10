Gateway outlines virtual graduation ceremony

Gateway Technical College students eligible for graduation were notified April 20 of the specifics to participate in the college’s virtual commencement ceremony.
The ceremony will be posted for viewing at 5 p.m. May 19 and will be available for viewing until June 19.
The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with Governor Evers’ Safer at Home orders, prompted the college to decide on holding the commencement in a virtual format to honor its graduates. An in-person celebration will be held at a future date which is still to be determined.
“Gateway is committed to honoring and celebrating our students’ accomplishments,” said Stacy Riley, vice president, Student Services and Enrollment Management. “This decision was made to protect the health and well-being of our students, their families and faculty and staff while celebrating our students.
All Summer 2019, Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 graduates as well as all Summer 2020 graduates on track to graduate by March 31 will automatically be included in the ceremony.
Gateway staff members have worked over the past month to create a plan for a first-time virtual graduation that would honor the graduates and provide them a way to share their celebration with friends and family. All eligible graduates will have the opportunity to submit a personal message and a photo to be used in the ceremony. Graduates will have the opportunity to share their message — and family and friends will be able to comment on those messages to offer their congratulations. Gateway will soon announce how the college will handle caps and gowns for graduates.
Commencement speakers will be recorded ahead of time and posted as part of the ceremony. Graduates will receive a link to the ceremony they can share with others.
Graduates with questions are urged to contact the Gateway Registrar’s office at registrarsoffice@gtc.edu.
