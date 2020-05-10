Gateway outlines virtual graduation ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Gateway Technical College students eligible for graduation were notified April 20 of the specifics to participate in the college’s virtual commencement ceremony.

The ceremony will be posted for viewing at 5 p.m. May 19 and will be available for viewing until June 19.

The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with Governor Evers’ Safer at Home orders, prompted the college to decide on holding the commencement in a virtual format to honor its graduates. An in-person celebration will be held at a future date which is still to be determined.

“Gateway is committed to honoring and celebrating our students’ accomplishments,” said Stacy Riley, vice president, Student Services and Enrollment Management. “This decision was made to protect the health and well-being of our students, their families and faculty and staff while celebrating our students.

All Summer 2019, Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 graduates as well as all Summer 2020 graduates on track to graduate by March 31 will automatically be included in the ceremony.