Gateway’s solid training, scholarship program help student succeed and enter career quickly

“My instructors were great, and I learned a lot — a lot more than I thought I ever would. I worked part-time and used what I learned in the classroom at my job every day.”

The COVID-19 pandemic hit, though, and Sam was laid off from that part-time job. He mentioned that to his instructors, and they pointed him toward another area company, which hired him — and where he continues to work today.

“I’m very grateful that they helped me. I love it where I work,” says Sam.

He works as a service writer, using a mixture of the hands-on and technological training he learned at Gateway.

Sam says Gateway’s curriculum and training equipment mimics what’s used in industry today — and tomorrow.

“Gateway has done a great job of keeping current with technology,” says Sam. “So much of the industry is electronic and computer today, and Gateway provides you the training needed for that.

“For instance, in my last semester I was trained on Snap-on diagnostic scanners. It was great to have that knowledge going into my career.”

Sam says Gateway’s curriculum also provides a solid background and information through lecture and book studies.