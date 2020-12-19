Gateway's summer Dean's List students

The following individuals have earned the honor of being included on the Gateway Technical College Dean’s List for the Summer 2020 semester.
The list includes students who completed at least six hours of postsecondary course work — not including development/remedial credits — and achieved a grade point average of 3.75 or higher.
The following area students made the list, grouped below by community.
Burlington: Korin Bourdo, Olivia Carole, Rebecca Daniels, Michael Fliess, Sara Floyd, Karen Garcia, Cathryne Hammerstad, Isaac Hannula, Al Henderson, Trisha Kniep, Billy Langdon, Kelly Lee, Alex Lois, Amanda Maldonado, Jordan Miller, Leah Prailes, Ashlyn Wright.
Clinton: Alexander Newman.
Darien: Kiana Schneider, Brett Smith.
Delavan: Ronin Green-Knight, Rhonda Malsch, Sascha Schulten.
East Troy: Carmen Clark, Kora Gaspervich, Joseph Piccolo.
Elkhorn: Marissa Almanza, Linnea Baas, Jade Brustad, Heather Bump, Jeffrey Cudworth, Sara Dionne, Bobbi Eisenbeis, Aryah Esquibel, Tiffany Fonseca, Jaclyn Griesel-Gatton, Sarah Haacker, Amanda James, Oliver Kohn, Katherine Kuhtz, Matthew Locher, Nelson Ray, Richard Reutell, Ashley Richmond, Danielle Robins, Elizabeth Steinke, Thomas Switzer, Andrew White.
Genoa City: Amy Blum, Roxane Faulkner, Katherine Kravontka, Kelsey Laas, Lexy Navas, Traci Novick, Nicholas Wells, Kelly Wilberschied.
Lake Geneva: Jesus Aranda, Daniel Barajas, Danielle Carper, Helen Cherry, Breanna Clark, Dawson Cobler, Evelyn Cordova, Travis Crews, Alexander Eilenfeld, Amanda Eilenfeld, Susan Enerson, Kayla Ferrari, Jamie Johnson, May Manriquez, Kelly McDermott, Jillian Pagor, Kayla Pinnt, Julie Sheldon, Melody Warner.
Pell Lake: Gladys Mungo.
Powers Lake: Allison Bistry
Sharon: Amanda Gonzalez, Samantha Haeberlin, Katie Nicholas.
Twin Lakes: Michelle Cartwright, Megan Chumbley, Istvan Kiss, Samantha Ryland, Aaron Wahlgren.
Whitewater: Nicole Alt, Louis Fuh.
Zenda: Alexander Palmer.
