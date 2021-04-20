Generac Donates Engines to Badger High School

Generac Power Systems, a global manufacturer of power products and solutions with its headquarters in southeastern Wisconsin, donated 10 gas 5.5 horse-power manual throttle engines to Badger High School in Lake Geneva. The engines will be used in the automotive skills program at the school.

“Students are able to learn how engines work by taking them apart and reassembling them,” said Tom Sheeley, Technology Education Teacher at Badger High School. “These Generac engines are critical tools that we need for learning.”

The donation is part of Generac’s overall commitment to education and STEM skill development.

“Our team in Jefferson, Wisconsin uses engines like these to build our generators and responded immediately to the request from the school,” said Kelly Skindzelewski, Community Programs Manager at Generac. “Supporting education is an important way we participate in our community. We want to be part of inspiring the next generation of innovators and inventors.”

“Badger High School would like to thank Generac for their generous donation,” said Jennifer Straus, Principal at Badger High School. “These engines will help to provide hands-on training to our Automotive Academy students and enhance their learning experience.”