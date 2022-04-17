Geneva approves speed bumps on South Shore Drive, Lakeshore Drive by Lake Como

Looking to slow traffic during the busy summer tourism season, the Geneva Town Board on April 11 cast a unanimous vote approving the installation of two sets of speed bumps on South Shore Drive.

Some 35 South Shore Drive homeowners supporting the installation of speed bumps to slow traffic on the thoroughfare signed a petition circulated by Steve Kukla, which was presented to the board.

The location of the speed bumps, to be installed by the town, will be determined by the Geneva Highway Department in consultation with Kukla.

Supervisors cast a split 4-1 vote authorizing the reinstallation of a speed bump on Lakeshore Drive on the north side of Lake Como, with Mark Scerba casting the dissenting vote.

In other roads-related news, the Geneva Town Board indicated its support to City of Lake Geneva efforts to reduce the speed limit to 25 mph on County Hwy. H (Elkhorn Road) from Klockit, N3211 Hwy. H, to the city limits.

Other news

In other developments at the April 11 meeting, the Geneva Town Board:

* Approved the issuance of a business license to auto detailing service Wax On Wax Off, LLC, N3522 Hwy. H. The owner is Michael Yunker.

* Approved the issuance of operators licenses to Elkhorn resident Cassandra V. Brummett, Geneva National; Lake Geneva resident Kimberly A. Donahue, DJ's in the Drink; and Delavan resident Moira C. Faney, Geneva National.

