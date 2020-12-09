Geneva Ice castle construction to begin soon

TOWN OF GENEVA — Creators of the popular ice castle attraction are planning to begin constructing the winter playground at the Geneva National Resort starting this weekend.

Ice artisans with Ice Castles LLC are expected to spend roughly six weeks harvesting and hand-placing icicles to build the popular winter attraction for what will be the ice castle’s third season in the Lake Geneva region.

Throughout the weeks it takes to assemble the castles — which houses slides, fountains, caves and crawlspaces all sculpted out of ice — artisans plan to arrange up to 10,000 icicles each day to ensure everything is complete for the start of the season, according to a press release from Ice Castles LLC.

The ice castles are currently planned to open in mid- to late-January.

Spokeswoman Melissa Smuzynski said the castles this year will be about one acre in size, about 30 percent smaller than last year, but that the castles will have more vertical construction than years prior.

The castles will also be constructed in a more shady area of the Geneva National’s golf course to better protect it against unpredictable winter weather, which has caused delays in castle construction before.

