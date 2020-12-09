Geneva Ice castle construction to begin soon

TOWN OF GENEVA — Creators of the popular ice castle attraction are planning to begin constructing the winter playground at the Geneva National Resort starting this weekend.
Ice artisans with Ice Castles LLC are expected to spend roughly six weeks harvesting and hand-placing icicles to build the popular winter attraction for what will be the ice castle’s third season in the Lake Geneva region.
Throughout the weeks it takes to assemble the castles — which houses slides, fountains, caves and crawlspaces all sculpted out of ice — artisans plan to arrange up to 10,000 icicles each day to ensure everything is complete for the start of the season, according to a press release from Ice Castles LLC.
The ice castles are currently planned to open in mid- to late-January.
Spokeswoman Melissa Smuzynski said the castles this year will be about one acre in size, about 30 percent smaller than last year, but that the castles will have more vertical construction than years prior.
The castles will also be constructed in a more shady area of the Geneva National’s golf course to better protect it against unpredictable winter weather, which has caused delays in castle construction before.
Last year warm weather limited the attraction’s season to just four weeks, wherein 2019 it was able to operate for six weeks.
The castles were first showcased in 2019 at Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva before moving to a golf course in the Geneva National in 2020.
Each of the previous seasons have drawn about 90,000 visitors from throughout the Midwest during their run despite uncooperative weather, according to organizers.
In addition to the new location and size of the ice castles this year, the attraction will also operate with a reduced capacity because of safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
“Despite numerous weather challenges over the last two seasons, Ice Castles routinely welcomes sold out crowds each day of their season,” Smuzynski said in a press release. “However, the attraction will be operating at a reduced capacity this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Ice Castles LLC is a Utah-based company founded in 2011 which will be constructing ice castle locations in Utah, New Hampshire and Colorado this in addition to the Geneva National location.
