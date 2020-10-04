Geneva Inn owners celebrate 30 years on the lakefront

TOWN OF LINN — For 30 years, the Geneva Inn has provided a relaxing atmosphere for visitors looking to take a break from the hustle and bustle.
The inn, located at N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, opened for business June 15, 1990.
The owners hosted a private anniversary celebration Sept. 18 with family and friends to commemorate the hotel’s 30th anniversary, with festivities that included a fireworks display.
Founder Marilyn Schawk said she hopes that her great-grandchildren will become involved with the business someday and continue the family tradition.
“We will see what the future holds,” she said.
With her husband, James Schawk, Marilyn in 1989 purchased what was then known as Buttons Bay Inn. The buyers determined that there were too many structural issues with Buttons Bay Inn, so they decided to raze the building and construct what is now known as The Geneva Inn.
Marilyn Schawk said she and her husband, who died in 2014, decided to purchase the building because of their weekend trips to Lake Geneva and because they often dined at the hotel.
The couple lived in Park Ridge, Illinois, at the time.
“My husband came every weekend just to sit and look at the water,” Schawk said. “He found it unwinding and relaxing, so he could get through the next week.”
The property had been the site of The Gypsy Lodge, which was a summer home for J. Hall Dow and his wife, Florence May Dow, in 1884 and 1885. J. Hall Dow died in 1886, and Florence Dow started renting the lodge to other people during the summer.
She then sold the lodge to Arthur Kaye in 1890, and he sold it in 1892 to J.M.W. Jones, who doubled the size of the facility.
Jones’ three children took over the lodge after he died in 1912, and renamed it Sunnycroft.
Stephan Pietrowicz purchased the building in 1920 and called it the Sunnycroft Lodge.
The building became known as The Shore Club during the 1940s.
James and Cheryl Wiszowaty purchased The Shore Club in 1987 and renamed it Buttons Bay Inn, in honor of early Lake Geneva settler A.H. Button.
Marilyn Schawk said her son, David, took over ownership of the hotel in 2014, and her granddaughter, Kara O’Dempsey and her husband, Adam O’Dempsey, became general managers in 2017.
Kara O’Dempsey said she is proud to be involved with the family business.
“It’s getting the family back involved in the day-to-day operations of the business,” Kara O’Dempsey said, “and making sure we were able to fulfill the mission that my grandparents started to create.”
The Geneva Inn features 37 guest rooms, an outdoor patio area, a marina, fitness center, and boat slip and buoy rentals for guests.
The hotel also includes the Grandview Restaurant, which offers steak, seafood and pasta dishes.
“It’s our biggest draw, and lunch is very desirable, because guests can see the lake views during the day and sunset when it gets dark,” said Daneen Soliday, hotel and sales manager for The Geneva Inn.
Each floor of the hotel includes a small library and complimentary coffee, and each guest receives a complimentary bottle of champagne when they arrive.
“To me, you come here to relax and get away,” O’Dempsey said. “We try to create a space for people to let go and unwind, with all of our amenities.”
O’Dempsey said she feels the view of Geneva Lake and the proximity to the lakeshore path help make the inn a popular destination for guests.
“Most people like coming here to walk the shore path,” Kara O’Dempsey said. “Being directly by the lake and direct access to the shore, the shore path is always a guest favorite.”
The Grandview Restaurant was renovated in 2015, and several of the hotel rooms have been updated during the past few years.
“We’ve renovated to keep up with the times to keep things fresh and new,” O’Dempsey said.
The inn sees most guests during Lake Geneva’s summer tourism season. However, Schawk said the inn also is a popular destination during the fall and around Valentine’s Day.
“It’s the quietness and the view that I think people come for,” she said.
In addition to the Geneva Inn, James Schawk operated a printing plate business, Schawk Inc., from 1953 to 1994.
She said her husband started the business shortly after they got married, using money they received from friends and relatives during their wedding.
“We had $500 from our wedding money, and he put it into equipment for graphic arts and making plates,” Marilyn Schawk said. “He started hiring and expanding and buying other companies. He just kept growing.”
