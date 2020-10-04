Geneva Inn owners celebrate 30 years on the lakefront

TOWN OF LINN — For 30 years, the Geneva Inn has provided a relaxing atmosphere for visitors looking to take a break from the hustle and bustle.

The inn, located at N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, opened for business June 15, 1990.

The owners hosted a private anniversary celebration Sept. 18 with family and friends to commemorate the hotel’s 30th anniversary, with festivities that included a fireworks display.

Founder Marilyn Schawk said she hopes that her great-grandchildren will become involved with the business someday and continue the family tradition.

“We will see what the future holds,” she said.

With her husband, James Schawk, Marilyn in 1989 purchased what was then known as Buttons Bay Inn. The buyers determined that there were too many structural issues with Buttons Bay Inn, so they decided to raze the building and construct what is now known as The Geneva Inn.

Marilyn Schawk said she and her husband, who died in 2014, decided to purchase the building because of their weekend trips to Lake Geneva and because they often dined at the hotel.

The couple lived in Park Ridge, Illinois, at the time.