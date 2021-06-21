Geneva Joint No. 4 School District hires new administrator and principal for Woods Elementary School

A new administrator soon will be heading up the Geneva Joint No. 4 School District, as well as Woods Elementary School.
Members of the Geneva Joint No. 4 School Board recently approved to hire Lynn Davies as the district’s new administrator and as principal for Woods Elementary School, N2575 Snake Road in the Town of Geneva.
Davies is set to begin working for the school district July 1.
She will replace Alyson Eisch, who recently was hired as the new superintendent for the Glendale River Hills School District. Eisch had worked for the Geneva Joint No. 4 School District since 2019.
Eric Chapman, president of the Geneva Joint No. 4 School Board, said Davies was hired to the positions because of her past experiences working as a principal and administrator.
Davies most recently worked as an administrator and principal for the Stone Bank School District in Oconomowoc for about three years. She also has worked as a middle school principal for the Whitnall School District in Greenfield.
Chapman said Davies has experience implementing curriculum that currently is being introduced at Woods Elementary School.
“Having already been an administrator, Ms. Davies’ learning curve should be short and steep,” Chapman said. “Her introduction to the staff this week was well received. The board and the staff are really excited to work with Ms. Davies to realize Wood School’s full potential.”
Davies said she is excited about being hired as the district’s new administrator and Woods Elementary School’s new principal. While researching the position, she was impressed with the support the school district seems to receive from parents and the community.
“Parents seem to really love the school and teaching staff,” Davies said. “I also liked the idea of working in a small school where I can get to know each child individually.”
Chapman said 16 candidates applied for the administrator and principal positions. He was pleased with the number of applicants that the district received.
“The pool was comprised of very qualified candidates with plenty of relevant experience,” Chapman said. “Given our tight timeline for accepting applications, the board was really pleased with the candidates we had to select from. The quantity really reflects positively on Woods School’s reputation.”
She has worked in the education field for about 29 years.
“I began my career teaching in a K-8 school and spent eight years in the classroom teaching grades fourth through eighth,” Davies said. “I have 20 years experience working as a building principal at the middle and elementary levels and three years experience in a similar principal/district administrator position in a small K-8 district in Waukesha County.”
Chapman said Davies’ past experiences made her an ideal candidate for the Geneva Joint No.4 positions.
“Lynn is a forward-thinking leader and has extensive experience in curriculum development, assessment and evidence-based instructional practices,” Chapman said. “She is dedicated to empowering diverse learners and has student learning at the heart of her work every day.”
Davies has a bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a masters degree in educational leadership and superintendent specialist from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
She said several of her past teachers encouraged to enter the education field.
Davies said she enjoys working with children and helping them prepare for their future.
“I’ve always enjoyed working with students and seeing them grow into young adults,” Davies said. “It’s so rewarding to see the positive path former students have taken and knowing that I had a small role in that. As a leader, I find the same excitement working with teachers and watching their success in the classroom.”
Woods Elementary School has an enrollment of about 200 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.