Geneva Joint No. 4 School District hires new administrator and principal for Woods Elementary School

A new administrator soon will be heading up the Geneva Joint No. 4 School District, as well as Woods Elementary School.

Members of the Geneva Joint No. 4 School Board recently approved to hire Lynn Davies as the district’s new administrator and as principal for Woods Elementary School, N2575 Snake Road in the Town of Geneva.

Davies is set to begin working for the school district July 1.

She will replace Alyson Eisch, who recently was hired as the new superintendent for the Glendale River Hills School District. Eisch had worked for the Geneva Joint No. 4 School District since 2019.

Eric Chapman, president of the Geneva Joint No. 4 School Board, said Davies was hired to the positions because of her past experiences working as a principal and administrator.

Davies most recently worked as an administrator and principal for the Stone Bank School District in Oconomowoc for about three years. She also has worked as a middle school principal for the Whitnall School District in Greenfield.

Chapman said Davies has experience implementing curriculum that currently is being introduced at Woods Elementary School.