Geneva Lake Arts Foundation announces winners of high school art exhibit

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation recently announced the winners of its Annual High School Student Art Exhibition.

Students representing five local high schools had the opportunity to show their work at the foundation’s Gallery 223 in Lake Geneva from April 7 through April 10 and compete for prizes.

The winning entries were selected by professional artist and former art teacher Lisa Dukowitz and announced during a reception for the winners at the Gallery, April 7.

Winning artists included:

Dia Patel of Delavan/Darien High School was awarded the Neal and Dotsy Heffernan Memorial Best of Show award for a charcoal piece entitled “A Spotlight of Our Own.” Heather Brewer of the Lake Geneva Rotary Club presented the award on behalf of the Heffernan family.

Ava Gramacki, of Elkhorn High School, won the Louis Mergener Memorial Award for Outstanding Work for a digital drawing “Death of True Love.” The award was presented by Tracey Mergener in honor of her father.

Brigitte Duvall, Williams Bay High School, was selected for the Martin Smith Memorial Award for Creative Work for her oil painting.

Ellie Koepke of Badger High School was awarded the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation Young Emerging Artist Award for her set of porcelain mugs.

The John K. Larson Award for Most Innovative Work went to Shaelyn Todd, of Big Foot High School, for her display of clay pieces. The award was presented by Sharon Larson.

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation Merit Award was awarded to five students including:

Olivia Wiley, collage photography, Williams Bay High School

Elijah Falbo, digital print, Badger High School

Sophia Kessel, mixed media, Elkhorn High School

Landre Staggs, pinhole photography, Bigfoot High School

Maria Shackett, copper, brass, enamel jewelry, Delavan/Darien High School

Dukowitz earned her MFA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts in painting and drawing.

She has taught both college and high school level art, and also studied printmaking and photography.

Dukowitz won the Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellowship, as well as multiple gold keys in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. She is a member of GLAF, and has recently set aside teaching to concentrate on creating earthy, modern art full time.

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, formed for the purpose of encouraging individual artistic growth and excellence. The foundation’s Art in the Park event, a juried fine arts exhibition, is scheduled for Aug. 13 and Aug. 14 in Flat Iron Park.

The foundation’s Gallery 223 is located at 223 Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday. The gallery hosts new exhibits every six to eight weeks, featuring members’ original paintings, drawings, photos, jewelry, pottery and more.

For more information, contact Gallery 223 at 262-249-7988 or visit its website, www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org.