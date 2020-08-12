Geneva Lake Association meeting goes digital

The Geneva Lake Association’s annual meeting has been canceled because of the coronavirus, but all of the materials, speeches and scholarship announcements can be found online on the association’s website.

Despite being unable to appear in person, speakers were able to record videos of their presentations, which are available for public viewing until Aug. 31.

This year’s special emphasis was given to water quality issues affecting Geneva Lake.

The digital meeting includes videos submitted by representatives from groups like the newly formed Geneva Lake Task Force, the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol, the Geneva Lake Conservancy and the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency.

The digital meeting archive also features an interview conducted by Geneva Lake Association vice president Lynn Grayson with Heidi Bunk, a water resource management specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The recipients of Thomas E. Reynolds Endowment Scholarships and both the Environmental Education Foundation undergraduate and high school graduate scholarships were announced through the digital meeting.

