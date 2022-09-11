Geneva Lake Conservancy announces Small Nature Photo Contest winners

The Fontana-based Geneva Lake Conservancy announced the winners of its second annual Small Nature Photo Contest.

Contest photographs showcasing observations of the small and simple beauty found in nature were taken at two Williams Bay locations—Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 159 Elkhorn Rd., and Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Rd.

The winners were as follows:

Ages 4-8—Skylar Madl, Will Duncan and Ellie O’Donell. Ages 9-13—Cade Johnson, Kristy Emerson and Sophia Summers. Ages 14-21—Sean Adas and Ben Hutchinson. Ages 22+—Amy O’Donell, Douglas Rohde and Taylor Schwinn DeCarmine.

A reception to view the winning photographs was held Aug. 25 in Williams Bay at Green Grocer & Deli, 24 W. Geneva St.

The winning photographs will be on display throughout the month of September at both Green Grocer and neighboring Steamer’s Coffee Shop, 26 W. Geneva St.

The Small Nature Photo Contest started last year at the suggestion of preserve donor Jack Rohner, who is celebrating his 100th birthday this coming December.

According to the Great Lakes Conservancy, his family is pleased to see how well the photo contest has taken off in the area.

“Each year, we encourage the community to visit both Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park and Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy in search of small nature,” said Maddie Olivieri, community outreach manager for Geneva Lake Conservancy. “The photographs we receive are always incredible, in terms of both the photographers’ skill and the species diversity we see in the photographs. The 173 photos we received this year were a testament to the biodiversity that flourishes in natural landscapes, such as Rohner Fishing Park and Kishwauketoe.”

Olivieri said the Geneva Lake Conservancy congratulates the winning 2022 photographers and encourages all community members to stop by Green Grocer and Steamer’s to view their photographs.

The Geneva Lake Conservancy is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of environmentally-sensitive lands, open space and the unique character and quality of life of Walworth County. Working with landowners and government officials, the conservancy advocates private and public land use and management decisions that assure responsible growth and protection of natural and historic resources.

An accredited land trust that has protected almost 3,000 acres of open land in Walworth County, the Geneva Lake Conservancy was formed in 1977 and today offers five public nature preserves for hiking and other recreational activities, as well as other programs and educational activities for children and adults, including its Conservation@Home program.

For more information, visit GenevaLakeConservancy.org.