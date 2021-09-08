Geneva Lake Conservancy awards Small Nature Photo Contest winners

Nine framed photos sat on display in the Green Grocer on Thursday, Aug. 26. Each showed a scene from Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park or Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy in Williams Bay: a tiny orange slug; a butterfly mid-flight; a single leaf floating in shallow water.

These were just a few winners of the first annual Geneva Lake Conservancy Small Nature Photo Contest.

“We wanted to help folks see the smaller beauties of nature,” Conservancy Community Outreach Manager Maddie Olivieri said.

The Conservancy collected submissions over the month of August. First, second and third place winners were awarded for age groups 4 through 12, 13 through 21 and 22 and up.

The winning photos were honored at the reception, with Jack Rohner in attendance. Rohner donated the land for the fishing park in his late wife’s honor in 2018. It’s located at 159 Elkhorn Road.

Zara Pankau won first place in the 4-12 age group. Kristina Emerson won second and Oliver Thompson won third.