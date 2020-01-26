Geneva Lake Conservancy signs biggest-ever land preservation deal

FONTANA — The Geneva Lake Conservancy has completed an agreement to preserve 556 acres — its largest such deal ever — that provide sanctuary to several endangered species and species of concern in northwest Walworth County.

The plot is located about four miles northwest of Delavan at the intersection of Town Line Road and County Road M, and will be accessible to the public under the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources voluntary access program.

With a dozen kettle ponds scattered throughout the property, the land will serve as a haven for the Blading’s turtle, a Wisconsin Department of Natural resources designated special concern species, and the Eastern Massasauga rattlesnake, a threatened species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

The easement allows property owner Ron Piening to continue ownership of the parcel while preserving the land. In dedication of his father’s family, Piening has named the new public land the Holzinger Memorial Preserve.

Piening, a retired DNR employee, will be working with the Geneva Lake Conservancy to develop a management plan outlining ongoing and future forestation efforts.

