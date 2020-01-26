Geneva Lake Conservancy signs biggest-ever land preservation deal

FONTANA — The Geneva Lake Conservancy has completed an agreement to preserve 556 acres — its largest such deal ever — that provide sanctuary to several endangered species and species of concern in northwest Walworth County.
The plot is located about four miles northwest of Delavan at the intersection of Town Line Road and County Road M, and will be accessible to the public under the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources voluntary access program.
With a dozen kettle ponds scattered throughout the property, the land will serve as a haven for the Blading’s turtle, a Wisconsin Department of Natural resources designated special concern species, and the Eastern Massasauga rattlesnake, a threatened species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.
The easement allows property owner Ron Piening to continue ownership of the parcel while preserving the land. In dedication of his father’s family, Piening has named the new public land the Holzinger Memorial Preserve.
Piening, a retired DNR employee, will be working with the Geneva Lake Conservancy to develop a management plan outlining ongoing and future forestation efforts.
Conservancy chairman Kevin Brunner said Piening has maintained the property for about 60 years. Brunner said he is glad to have worked with Piening on what is the conservancy’s largest conservation easement agreement.
“We have 30-plus conservation easements in and around Lake Geneva as well as around the rest Walworth County, and this is the largest we’ve been involved in,” Brunner said.
The property houses more than 270 acres of woodland and 240 acres of agricultural land — which will continue to be farmed until future plans are made though the management plan.
Conservancy executive director Karen Yancey said discussions regarding the management plan will begin once the weather warms and visits can be made to the property to best determine what preservation and forestation efforts would be most effective.
“We want to build on all of the restoration work Mr. Piening has completed,” Yancey said. “Mr. Piening’s efforts to protect this important habitat is a gift to future generations, and will help improve the ecological health of the area.”