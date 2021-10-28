Geneva Lake Environmental Agency welcomes new director

A local leader in lake management is ready to retire. One of his former students is getting ready to take his place.

After nearly 50 years with the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA), Ted Peters is stepping down as director, to be replaced by George Williams College alum Jake Schmidt.

Schmidt’s first day was Monday, Oct. 18. That evening, he introduced himself at a meeting of the Williams Bay Village Board.

“I’m excited to work with you and further the protection of Geneva Lake,” he said.

Schmidt graduated from George Williams College in 2017. Most recently, he worked as a groundskeeper at McHenry County College. He spent the years between in various positions at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, Geneva Lake Conservancy and more.

Five years later, his passion for the environment has brought him back to George Williams campus, home of GLEA headquarters. Schmidt will train under Peters for the next few months while Peters prepares to retire at the year’s end.