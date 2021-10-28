Geneva Lake Environmental Agency welcomes new director

A local leader in lake management is ready to retire. One of his former students is getting ready to take his place.
After nearly 50 years with the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA), Ted Peters is stepping down as director, to be replaced by George Williams College alum Jake Schmidt.
Schmidt’s first day was Monday, Oct. 18. That evening, he introduced himself at a meeting of the Williams Bay Village Board.
“I’m excited to work with you and further the protection of Geneva Lake,” he said.
Schmidt graduated from George Williams College in 2017. Most recently, he worked as a groundskeeper at McHenry County College. He spent the years between in various positions at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, Geneva Lake Conservancy and more.
Five years later, his passion for the environment has brought him back to George Williams campus, home of GLEA headquarters. Schmidt will train under Peters for the next few months while Peters prepares to retire at the year’s end.
It’s a comfortable pairing, Peters said. After all, Schmidt was one of Peters’ students years ago on this very campus. Peters was teaching a class on water resources at the time, and Schmidt was a dedicated student of sustainability and environmental management.
“He was a very good student,” Peters said. “But more importantly, I sensed that there was a genuine desire to learn and understand water resources.”
This deep-held passion for natural resources is common ground for Schmidt and Peters. Schmidt described Peters’ profound dedication to the lake.
“I’ve never met someone so passionate about their job,” Schmidt said.
Now in his second week on the job, Schmidt is already diving into the agency’s ongoing lake management efforts. Starry stonewort management and phosphorus reduction plans are high up on the agenda.
Schmidt said he is looking forward to furthering the protection of Geneva Lake at the helm of such a uniquely resourced agency.
“You’ve got five municipalities that come together for one goal, so Geneva Lake can stay pristine as it is” he said.
Managing Geneva Lake demands a pragmatic and holistic approach, Peters said. He said GLEA should continue to make decisions in a transparent way that engages surrounding communities.
Schmidt and Peters agreed on the guiding principle of GLEA’s decisions — good science.
“Ted’s very much a scientist,” Schmidt said. “He just wants what’s best for this lake, as do I.”
As much as Peters is a scientist when it comes to Geneva Lake, he is also its friend.
He has spent the past several decades getting to know the lake in all its unique qualities — the water’s clarity, the wooded shorelines, the biological community and so much more.
“There’s so many things you learn after 45 years of being its best bud,” Peters said.
And now, with Schmidt getting ready to take the lead, Peters is optimistic about the future of Geneva Lake and the agency that cares for it.
“I feel very confident in where we’re going,” he said.