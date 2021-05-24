Geneva Lake House Hunters episode air date set for May 25 at 9 p.m. on HGTV

The premier air date of an episode of the popular television series “House Hunters” featuring homes around Geneva Lake has been announced.

According to Diane Krause, the Lake Geneva @properties realtor who will be appearing in the episode, the locally filmed episode will be aired on HGTV May 25 at 9 p.m.

Throughout the episode, Krause will tour a couple through three homes that were for sale in the Geneva Lake area when the episode was filmed in February. Once the tours are complete, the couple will weigh the pros and cons of each property before making their final decision on which home to purchase.

Due to an agreement with the show, details regarding which homes were shown, the couple’s home budget and details regarding how the show was produced cannot be released prior to the airing, according to Krause.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While unable to share details, Krause said she enjoyed her time working with the couple and producers of the popular real estate program.

“It was fun,” she said. “It was definitely a new experience.”

It is known however that a portion of the episode was filmed inside of the Williams Bay Steamers Coffee shop.