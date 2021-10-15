Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency asking lakefront communities to contribute additional funding next year

The communities usually are reimbursed about $25,000, but last year they were reimbursed about $31,000.

Alderman Ken Howell said he feels the City of Lake Geneva does not receive the same amount of enforcement from the agency as the other lakefront communities.

“We feel there’s a lot less involvement in the Lake Geneva area than there is in other places,” Howell said. “Is that because we’re so law abiding you don’t have to give out tickets here? We think we’re not getting coverage when other people are, and that’s a bone of contention.”

Hausner said the City of Lake Geneva receives the same amount of patrols as the other communities. He said his officers patrol Lake Geneva’s area of the lake as often as possible.

“We can’t control if people violate while we’re down here or not,” Hausner said. “I can tell you we don’t miss or avoid the City of Lake Geneva any more or any less than any other area of the lake, and the citations are proportionality related to the jurisdictional size of the lake.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he also feels the agency should enforce Lake Geneva’s area of the lake more often because of the boat rental facilities and because Riviera Beach and Big Foot State Park Beach are located within the community.