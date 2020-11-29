Geneva Lake law enforcement agency switches headquarters

FONTANA — The Village of Williams Bay has voted to not renew a lease for the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency for 2021, forcing the agency to look elsewhere for its headquarters.
The Williams Bay village board voted to discontinue the longstanding lease for the GLLEA to use its lakefront facility building, the structure near the village’s boat launch, as a headquarters on Nov. 2. Instead the village will likely use the space as a kayak and paddleboard rental shop in spring 2021.
Funding for the rental shop was approved by the village board during its Nov. 16 meeting but the board still needs to approve the program before it can begin operation.
Agency Commander Tom Hausner said while he was notified the Williams Bay village board was considering alternative uses for the lakefront building a month before the Nov. 2 decision to not renew the GLLEA lease, having until the end of the year to move the operation came at short notice.
“It did come as a surprise,” he said. “It was not by choice.”
The commander said the building has been the headquarters of the GLLEA for longer than the 16 years he has been a member of the agency.
During an Oct. 19 Parks and Lakefront committee meeting, trustee Jim D’Alessandro said the lakefront building was first constructed to serve as a concessions stand and to offer restrooms for beach-goers and that the village board was interested in returning to that use.
“There’s a consensus on the board that we would like to get back to the original usage of the building,” he said during the meeting.
Hausner said the village offered to have the agency share the space with the new rental shop but the commander said because of the small space of the building, the idea was implausible.
“It was barely big enough for the operation we have at the time, for them to want to share was completely unrealistic,” he said.
When he began looking for a new location for the agency headquarters, Hausner said he received multiple offers for the group to use office space but that the locations were too far from Geneva Lake for the agency to have a prompt response to an emergency on the lake.
Requiring immediate access to the Geneva Lake, the agency began discussions with lakeside municipalities to find the best fit.
The City of Lake Geneva offered to house the agency in the Riviera building but Hausner said the congestion of the area would pose challenges for agency operations.
Also open to adopting the agency, the Village of Fontana offered to find a space for the GLLEA as well.
The Fontana village board unanimously approved housing the GLLEA in spaces available either at the Abbey Springs Resort or at the Lake Geneva Marine Co. during a Nov. 13 board meeting.
During the meeting, village president Pat Kenny said regardless of which space the agency choses, the village is happy to bring in the agency.
“We’re welcoming the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement to Fontana,” he said during the meeting.
He added that Fontana Police Chief Jeff Cates approved of having the agency present in the village.
With an offer from Fontana to adopt the agency, the lake law enforcement group found a new headquarters in office space connected to the Lake Geneva Marine Co., saving it from regularly traversing the Abbey Marina, which has a no-wake policy.
Hausner said a lot of work needs to be done before the agency moves into the new space in the spring including the transferal of phone numbers, email addresses, mailing addresses and municipal courts.
He said despite the transition, the agency will be ready to provide the same level of service on Geneva Lake as always come spring.
“The operations will not be hindered in any way shape or form,” he said. “By the time spring rolls around, we’ll be back providing the same high level of service we have in the past.”
