Geneva Lake law enforcement agency switches headquarters

“There’s a consensus on the board that we would like to get back to the original usage of the building,” he said during the meeting.

Hausner said the village offered to have the agency share the space with the new rental shop but the commander said because of the small space of the building, the idea was implausible.

“It was barely big enough for the operation we have at the time, for them to want to share was completely unrealistic,” he said.

When he began looking for a new location for the agency headquarters, Hausner said he received multiple offers for the group to use office space but that the locations were too far from Geneva Lake for the agency to have a prompt response to an emergency on the lake.

Requiring immediate access to the Geneva Lake, the agency began discussions with lakeside municipalities to find the best fit.

The City of Lake Geneva offered to house the agency in the Riviera building but Hausner said the congestion of the area would pose challenges for agency operations.

Also open to adopting the agency, the Village of Fontana offered to find a space for the GLLEA as well.