Geneva Lake Museum brings back Tuesday @ 2 history series, starting in September

The Geneva Lake Museum is bringing back one of its more popular programs.

The museum is, once again, hosting its Tuesday @ 2 series, beginning in September. The series includes guest speakers talking about topics related to the history of the Lake Geneva area.

The September event is already sold out, but stay tuned for upcoming events.

Museum Director Janet Ewing said she is looking forward to brining back the series after receiving requests from many museum patrons.

“We’re happy to bring it back,” Ewing said. “We’ve been asked about it so much because it is such a popular program and it’s a great time for the community to socialize with each other. I know it’s been very much missed.”

The Tuesday @ 2 programs will be held during the first Tuesday of each month, with the first program scheduled for 2 p.m., Sept. 7 at the museum, 255 Mill St., with Chris Brookes presenting “Lake Geneva Riots of 1967.”

“We’re very excited to have Chris back,” Ewing said. “She’s a wonderful presenter.”

Brookes said she is excited to be the first presenter for the returned series. She has presented several programs for the Tuesday @ 2 series in the past.