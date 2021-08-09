Geneva Lake Museum brings back Tuesday @ 2 history series, starting in September

The Geneva Lake Museum is bringing back one of its more popular programs.
The museum is, once again, hosting its Tuesday @ 2 series, beginning in September. The series includes guest speakers talking about topics related to the history of the Lake Geneva area.
The September event is already sold out, but stay tuned for upcoming events.
Museum Director Janet Ewing said she is looking forward to brining back the series after receiving requests from many museum patrons.
“We’re happy to bring it back,” Ewing said. “We’ve been asked about it so much because it is such a popular program and it’s a great time for the community to socialize with each other. I know it’s been very much missed.”
The Tuesday @ 2 programs will be held during the first Tuesday of each month, with the first program scheduled for 2 p.m., Sept. 7 at the museum, 255 Mill St., with Chris Brookes presenting “Lake Geneva Riots of 1967.”
“We’re very excited to have Chris back,” Ewing said. “She’s a wonderful presenter.”
Brookes said she is excited to be the first presenter for the returned series. She has presented several programs for the Tuesday @ 2 series in the past.
“I have always loved the Tuesday @ 2 program. It’s just an great addition to the museum programming,” Brookes said. “It’s benefitted so many people to know more about the history of the area, and I’m really excited that they asked me to be the first one to come back and do one.”
Brookes said she is looking forward to sharing information about the Lake Geneva riots, which occurred July 4 and July 5, 1967. She said she has a scrapbook that includes newspaper articles about the riots, which she will be showcasing during the program.
“I lived through it. My family lived through it,” Brookes said. “My best friend’s uncle was on the fire and rescue squad, so we have some personal stories that we are going to include in the program, plus having the scrapbook there for people to look at.”
Reservations now will be required for people to attend the Tuesday @ 2 programs, and seating will be limited to 100 people. There also will be no refreshments available.
The October presentation will focus on the 150th anniversary of the great Chicago fire.
For reservations, call 262-248-6060 or send an email message to staff@genevalakemuseum.org.
Museum members may attend for free, and the cost for non-members is $5.
The Tuesday @ 2 series was discontinued in March 2020 because of concerns related to the coronavirus.
Ewing said she hopes the series is as well attended as it was in the past.
“We’re very excited,” Ewing said. “We missed everybody so much, and it will be so wonderful to see some familiar faces and some new ones, hopefully, too.”
Brookes said she is excited that museum officials have decided to bring back the series.
“It’s another sign that things are coming back to normal, and I think that’s helpful to everybody, not just the presenters and the museum but the town,” Brookes said. “We got to come back to things we are familiar with, and this is one of them.”