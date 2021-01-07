Geneva Lake Museum Parade of Trees winner announced

The Geneva Lake Museum has announced the winner of its second annual parade of trees exhibit. Throughout the month of December, 28 holiday trees decked the halls of the museum and in total 1,100 votes were cast for the best decorated tree.

On Thursday it was announced that first place went to Brick & Mortar Home, which also happens to professionally decorate trees for people along with selling decorations.

Caitlin Kroening, a designer and manager for Brick & Mortar, said as a theme for their tree they chose to use natural elements to keep it beautiful and simple. In addition to ornaments and lights, they decorated the award-winning tree with large pinecones, sticks and glittery leaves.