Geneva Lake Museum Parade of Trees winner announced
Geneva Lake Museum Parade of Trees winner announced

The 2020 Parade of Trees winner is ...

Brick and Mortar won first place in the 2020 Geneva Lake Museum’s Parade of Trees exhibit. Pictured left, Susie Marsh and, right, Caitlin Kroening. Marsh is the merchandiser at Brick & Mortar Home and Outdoors, 222 Center St., Kroening is a designer and manager at Brick & Mortar Home, 832 Geneva St.

 STEPHANIE JONES

The Geneva Lake Museum has announced the winner of its second annual parade of trees exhibit. Throughout the month of December, 28 holiday trees decked the halls of the museum and in total 1,100 votes were cast for the best decorated tree.

On Thursday it was announced that first place went to Brick & Mortar Home, which also happens to professionally decorate trees for people along with selling decorations.

Caitlin Kroening, a designer and manager for Brick & Mortar, said as a theme for their tree they chose to use natural elements to keep it beautiful and simple. In addition to ornaments and lights, they decorated the award-winning tree with large pinecones, sticks and glittery leaves.

