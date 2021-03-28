Geneva Lake Museum working on police department exhibit

Officials from the Geneva Lake Museum plan to honor the Lake Geneva Police Department with a new exhibit.

The museum, 255 Mill St. in Lake Geneva, is partnering with the police department to establish a new exhibit featuring the department.

Museum officials are asking residents to donate or loan items related to the police department to help establish the exhibit.

Some of the items that are needed include Lake Geneva Police Department artifacts, memorabilia, photographs and uniforms.

Photographs will be scanned and returned to their owners.

Museum Director Janet Ewing said she hopes to the have the exhibit established “as soon as possible.”

For more information about donating or loaning items for the exhibit, contact the Geneva Lake Museum at 262-248-6060.

The museum currently is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $9 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and college students with identification. Children through high school age are free.

