 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geneva Lake Museum working on police department exhibit
alert top story

Geneva Lake Museum working on police department exhibit

{{featured_button_text}}
The Geneva Lake Museum is looking for items related to the Lake Geneva Police Department

The Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St. in Lake Geneva, is looking for items related to the Lake Geneva Police Department, such as this photograph of Constable Ezra Button, right, who lived from 1862 through 1925. The museum plans to establish an exhibit related to the department.

 Dennis Hines

Officials from the Geneva Lake Museum plan to honor the Lake Geneva Police Department with a new exhibit.

The museum, 255 Mill St. in Lake Geneva, is partnering with the police department to establish a new exhibit featuring the department.

Museum officials are asking residents to donate or loan items related to the police department to help establish the exhibit.

Some of the items that are needed include Lake Geneva Police Department artifacts, memorabilia, photographs and uniforms.

Photographs will be scanned and returned to their owners.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Museum Director Janet Ewing said she hopes to the have the exhibit established “as soon as possible.”

For more information about donating or loaning items for the exhibit, contact the Geneva Lake Museum at 262-248-6060.

The museum currently is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $9 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and college students with identification. Children through high school age are free.

+14 14 photos of Black Point Manor, the most expensive home to sell on Geneva Lake in 2020

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics