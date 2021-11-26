Geneva Lake Museum's "Parade of Trees" now open

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Lake Geneva and that is especially obvious at the Geneva Lake Museum.
Decorated Christmas trees have been lined along the “Main Street” area of the museum to help people get into the holiday spirit.
The museum, 255 Mill St. in Lake Geneva, is conducting its annual “Parade of Trees” through Jan. 4. Representatives from about 30 area businesses and organizations have decorated a tree for this year’s “parade.”
The Geneva Lake Museum currently is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is $9 for adults and $8 for people 62 years and older and college students with identification. Children through 18 years of age and active military personnel may attend for free.
Janet Ewing, museum director, said she is pleased with the number of trees that are featured for this year’s program. This is the third year that the museum has conducted the “Parade of Trees.”
Ewing said, each year, the participating teams decorate their trees in a different theme.
“The nice thing is it’s different every year,” Ewing said. “Even if someone came and saw the last two years, this one is different.”
People are also reading…
Visitors will receive a ballot as they enter the museum, so they can vote for their favorite decorated tree. The top three vote-getters will be announced after Jan. 4.
“They get to go around and pick and mark which one is their favorite,” Ewing said. “We will take voting up until the last day.”
The participating teams decorated their trees Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.
The first-place winners of last year’s competition, Brick & Mortar Home Store, are looking to take top honors again this year. The team received a trophy and a certificate for winning last year’s competition.
“That’s the goal,” Susie Marsh, Brick & Mortar employee, said while decorating her team’s tree.
Members of the Brick & Mortar team decorated their tree in a red and white theme.
“We’re doing classic red and white, kind of whimsical,” Caitlin Kroening, Brick & Mortar employee, said.
Kroening said she enjoys participating in the competition and decorating a tree for the holiday program.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Kroening said. “We like to participate. It’s a fun community event to do.”
Marsh said she enjoys watching the other teams decorate their trees, as well.
“I love watching and seeing what everyone else is doing,” Marsh said. “Everybody’s ideas are different. There’s a lot of creativity.”
Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution Walworth County are participating in the “Parade of Trees” for the third year in a row.
JaNelle Powers, Daughters of the American Revolution member, said her team selects a different theme each year. This year’s theme is Revolutionary War patriots.
“Those patriots belong to all of us,” Powers said. “They fought for everybody.”
The team’s previous themes include first ladies and the original 13 American colonies.
Powers and her fellow team members decorated their tree with Revolutionary War patriot ornaments, which they made themselves.
“This year we had a meeting, and we made them all together,” Powers said. “It was fun. We had a good time.”
Powers said the joy of participating in the event is not so much the competition but decorating the tree with her teammates and interacting with the other participants.
“We don’t care about the competition so much,” Powers said. “Some of the trees are beautiful and fancy, and ours isn’t so fancy.”
Representatives from WLKG 96.1 decorated their tree with radio-themed ornaments and framed ornaments announcing their upcoming broadcasts of “A Christmas Carol,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”
“All the frames list the date and time each show is airing,” Erin Marks of WLKG 96.1 said.
Diane Ebert of WLKG 96.1 said she enjoys participating in the “Parade of Trees,” because it helps add to the excitement of the holiday season.
“It’s a lot of fun, and it’s going to be a lot of fun for everyone in the community to come out and spend an afternoon looking at the trees,” Ebert said.
Corrine Krause of Racine and her family members decorated a “princess tree” in honor of her daughter Ava Pinnow, who won the “America Little Miss” crown in June.
This is the first year Krause has participated in the museum’s “Parade of Trees,” but has participated in Racine’s Festival of Trees in the past.
Krause said she did not mind traveling to Lake Geneva to decorate the “princess tree.”
“We love it out here,” Krause said. “We come here several times a year. I was very excited when I noticed that this was going on, so we could come out and do this.”
Krause said she is encouraging her friends and family members to visit the Geneva Lake Museum to view the “Parade of Trees.”
“It’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot of beautiful trees,” Krause said. “Everyone did an amazing job.”
For more information, call 262-248-6060 or visit www.genevalakemuseum.org.
In photos: 2021 Lake Geneva parade of trees
Most teams decorate their Christmas tree in a particular theme
The staff at WLKG decorated a radio-themed Christmas tree
Rows of decorated Christmas trees line the "Main Street" area of the Geneva Lake Museum
Susie Marsh decorates a tree for Brick & Mortar Home Store
A sign has been posted to inform people about the "Parade of Trees"
Christmas 2021: 15-plus Lake Geneva area holiday events and parades you don't want to miss
Geneva Lake Museum Parade of trees
Parade of Trees — Nov. 20 until Jan. 4, 2022, Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Trees decorated by local businesses and organizations turn the museum’s Main Street area into “a magical, winter wonderland display.” People can view the trees Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., then vote for their favorite. Admission $9 adults, $8 seniors and those with college IDs, free for children and active military. Visit genevalakemuseum.org for more details.
Grand Geneva Gingerbread House Walk
Gingerbread House Walk — The display opens Sunday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
Area residents of all ages and skill sets display their gingerbread masterpieces all season long at Grand Geneva.
The creations can be viewed on the upper level, in Galewoods B/C. Visit grandgeneva.com for more information.
Resort guests can view these fabulous creations daily from 8am-8pm. Local residents and the community are invited to experience the Gingerbread House Walk Sunday-Thursday from 8am-8pm
Grand Geneva's Illumination Ceremony
Illumination Ceremony — Nov. 21, starting at 4:30 p.m., Grand Geneva.
Only guests at Grand Geneva can watch as they turn on over 2 million holiday lights throughout the resort, followed by a fireworks display.
Photos with Santa start at 4:30 p.m. in the Evergreen Ballroom.
People will gather by the resort’s large Christmas tree at 6 p.m. for the illumination countdown and fireworks.
(The public can likely see the fireworks from around the Home Depot parking lot.)
Santa Cruises
Santa Cruises — Nov. 26-28, Dec. 1-5, 8-12, 15-30, available times vary, Gage Marine/Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Take a 40-minute lake tour of lighted displays along Geneva Lake, then sneak a peak at Santa’s Hideaway to find out who’s on his “Nice List” this year. John “Ludy” Puleo performs on the 8:30 p.m. cruises Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18. Tickets prices vary per day, ranging from $20 to $28 adults, $18 to $26 seniors, $9 to $18 youth. Visit santacruiselakegeneva.com.
Santa’s Landing at The Abbey
Santa’s Landing at The Abbey — Nov. 27, 5 to 7 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Photo ops with Santa at the Harbor Gazebo, plus enjoy holiday cookies, Christmas cocoa and hot cider, holiday music, bonfires with popcorn and s’mores. Visit theabbeyresort.com.
A Chicago Christmas
A Chicago Christmas — Dec. 2 & 3, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Hear Christmas season classics and hits by the group Chicago, courtesy of Chicago Rewired. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.
Lake Geneva Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Christmas tree lighting ceremony — Dec. 3, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Prepare for a festive evening in the park. More details to be announced. Visit the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page or streetsoflakegeneva.com.
Elkhorn tree lighting
Elkhorn Tree Lighting — Dec. 3, 6 p.m., Veterans Park, downtown Elkhorn. Followed by the Let It Glow drive-through event (see below). Visit elkhornchamber.com for updates.
Let It Glow at Walworth County Fairgrounds
Let It Glow — Dec. 3, 6 to 9 p.m.; Dec. 4, 5 to 9 p.m.; and Dec. 5, 5 to 8 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free holiday festival hosted by the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce, with light displays, Balsam Boulevard, Santa and more. Visit elkhornchamber.com.
Burlington's Frozen Fantasy Christmas parade
“Frozen Fantasy” Christmas Parade — Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m., downtown Burlington. Sweets, happiness, and fantastical floats through historic Burlington, followed by a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Wehmhoff Square Park. Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty will be on-hand for the lighting. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Chalet after the parade, meeting children. Carolers, hot chocolate and more in the park. For more information, email info@burlingtonchamber.org or call 262-763-6044.
Sharon Victorian Christmas
Victorian Christmas — Dec. 3, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sharon. Old fashion Christmas event to feature carolers, artists, carriage rides, santa and more. Tree lighting is set for 6 p.m., with a parade at 7:30 p.m. Visit historicdowntownsharon.com for updates.
Holiday cookie sale
Holiday Cookie Sale — Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to noon or sold out, First Congregational Church, 76 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Freezin for a Reason
Freezin for a Reason — Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pier 290. Water skiers, surfers, wakeboarders and more will brave the cold waters of Geneva Lake to raise money for Santa Cause. Ski show, raffles, drinks and food. Visit freezinlakegeneva.org.
Christmas Card Town Parade
Christmas Card Town Parade — Dec. 4, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., downtown Elkhorn. The 40th annual parade will feature music, animals, Santa and Mrs. Claus and Christmas-decorated floats. Visit elkhornchamber.com.
Lake Geneva's Electric Christmas Parade
Electric Christmas Parade — Dec. 4, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Broad and Main streets, downtown Lake Geneva. For the 46th annual parade, the theme is “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.” Go to visitlakegeneva.com for event updates and more.
East Troy Santa Parade train and East Troy light display
Santa Parade Train — Dec. 4, from Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago to downtown East Troy. Catch a glimpse of the train along County Road ES. Expected schedule: Train leaves Elegant Farmer at 5:06 p.m., to pass North Army Lake Road at 5:25 p.m., Army Lake Camp 5:42 p.m., St. Peter’s Road 5:56 p.m., Byrnes Street 6:13 p.m., Division Street 6:25 p.m. Santa should arrive at the East Troy Village Square Park by East Troy Fire Department truck at 6:30 p.m. Santa will light the Bob Barutha Memorial Christmas Tree. Event also marks the debut of East Troy Lights, a downtown East Troy holiday light show running Dec. 4-31 on the hour from 5 to 8 p.m. Visit easttroy.org or easttroylights.com for more details.
Light Up Lyons
Light Up Lyons — Dec. 4, 5 p.m., downtown Lyons. From 5 to 6 p.m., parade and tree lighting. Lyons Fire and Rescue brings Santa and Mrs. Claus to the town center on South Railroad Street. Visit Santa at Bonnie & Betty’s until 7 p.m. after parade and tree lighting. Also Christmas caroling and live music by Cork N’ Classics at Village Tap. Visit lyonsforabetterneighborhood.com for full event schedule.