Geneva Lake Museum's "Parade of Trees" now open

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Lake Geneva and that is especially obvious at the Geneva Lake Museum.

Decorated Christmas trees have been lined along the “Main Street” area of the museum to help people get into the holiday spirit.

The museum, 255 Mill St. in Lake Geneva, is conducting its annual “Parade of Trees” through Jan. 4. Representatives from about 30 area businesses and organizations have decorated a tree for this year’s “parade.”

The Geneva Lake Museum currently is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $9 for adults and $8 for people 62 years and older and college students with identification. Children through 18 years of age and active military personnel may attend for free.

Janet Ewing, museum director, said she is pleased with the number of trees that are featured for this year’s program. This is the third year that the museum has conducted the “Parade of Trees.”

Ewing said, each year, the participating teams decorate their trees in a different theme.

“The nice thing is it’s different every year,” Ewing said. “Even if someone came and saw the last two years, this one is different.”

Visitors will receive a ballot as they enter the museum, so they can vote for their favorite decorated tree. The top three vote-getters will be announced after Jan. 4.

“They get to go around and pick and mark which one is their favorite,” Ewing said. “We will take voting up until the last day.”

The participating teams decorated their trees Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.

The first-place winners of last year’s competition, Brick & Mortar Home Store, are looking to take top honors again this year. The team received a trophy and a certificate for winning last year’s competition.

“That’s the goal,” Susie Marsh, Brick & Mortar employee, said while decorating her team’s tree.

Members of the Brick & Mortar team decorated their tree in a red and white theme.

“We’re doing classic red and white, kind of whimsical,” Caitlin Kroening, Brick & Mortar employee, said.

Kroening said she enjoys participating in the competition and decorating a tree for the holiday program.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Kroening said. “We like to participate. It’s a fun community event to do.”

Marsh said she enjoys watching the other teams decorate their trees, as well.

“I love watching and seeing what everyone else is doing,” Marsh said. “Everybody’s ideas are different. There’s a lot of creativity.”

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution Walworth County are participating in the “Parade of Trees” for the third year in a row.

JaNelle Powers, Daughters of the American Revolution member, said her team selects a different theme each year. This year’s theme is Revolutionary War patriots.

“Those patriots belong to all of us,” Powers said. “They fought for everybody.”

The team’s previous themes include first ladies and the original 13 American colonies.

Powers and her fellow team members decorated their tree with Revolutionary War patriot ornaments, which they made themselves.

“This year we had a meeting, and we made them all together,” Powers said. “It was fun. We had a good time.”

Powers said the joy of participating in the event is not so much the competition but decorating the tree with her teammates and interacting with the other participants.

“We don’t care about the competition so much,” Powers said. “Some of the trees are beautiful and fancy, and ours isn’t so fancy.”

Representatives from WLKG 96.1 decorated their tree with radio-themed ornaments and framed ornaments announcing their upcoming broadcasts of “A Christmas Carol,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”

“All the frames list the date and time each show is airing,” Erin Marks of WLKG 96.1 said.

Diane Ebert of WLKG 96.1 said she enjoys participating in the “Parade of Trees,” because it helps add to the excitement of the holiday season.

“It’s a lot of fun, and it’s going to be a lot of fun for everyone in the community to come out and spend an afternoon looking at the trees,” Ebert said.

Corrine Krause of Racine and her family members decorated a “princess tree” in honor of her daughter Ava Pinnow, who won the “America Little Miss” crown in June.

This is the first year Krause has participated in the museum’s “Parade of Trees,” but has participated in Racine’s Festival of Trees in the past.

Krause said she did not mind traveling to Lake Geneva to decorate the “princess tree.”

“We love it out here,” Krause said. “We come here several times a year. I was very excited when I noticed that this was going on, so we could come out and do this.”

Krause said she is encouraging her friends and family members to visit the Geneva Lake Museum to view the “Parade of Trees.”

“It’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot of beautiful trees,” Krause said. “Everyone did an amazing job.”

For more information, call 262-248-6060 or visit www.genevalakemuseum.org.

