Geneva Lake Pier To Pantry food drive is Sept. 6; leave donations on your pier for pickup

The Pier To Pantry Food Drive happens on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6. Make sure the donation is placed on the end of the pier by 10 a.m.
As summer winds down, you may be cleaning out the lake house pantry. If there are some unused nonperishable items, you can donate them and a boat will pick them up from your pier as part of the Geneva Lake Pier to Pantry Food Drive.
The Pier To Pantry Food Drive happens on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6. Make sure the donation is placed on the end of the pier by 10 a.m.
Text or call Mary at 815-354-4287 or Mike at 847-922-7051, or email
inhope4oneday@gmail.com, with the Lake Geneva pier number where the donation will be available for pickup.
The donation should be contained in a plastic bag or cardboard box.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
A boat will arrive to pick up the donation, rain or shine, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Donations should consist of non-expired, nonperishable food items.
Also, donations can be delivered to Kimkasi Pub, 441 Mill St., Suite 102, Fontana.
Delivery hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, at the Kimkasi door in the south vestibule.
Watch now: The 2021 Geneva Lake mailboat tryouts in video and photo (including the bloopers)
Lake Geneva Mailboat tryout
Candidates for Lake Geneva Cruise Line’s mailboat jumper positions line up along the U.S. Mailboat Walworth before their tryout.
Lake Geneva Mailboat tryout
The Lake Geneva Cruise Line 2021 mailboat jumper candidates prepare to leave the dock before embarking on their tryouts.
contributed
Watch now: Best of the Geneva Lake 2021 mailboat tryouts
Lake Geneva mailboat tryouts
Lake Geneva Mailboat tryouts
(The one to watch even if it's possibly staged) Lake Geneva Mailboat tryout bloopers
Lake Geneva Mailboat tryout
Annie McEneany prepares to make a jump onto a pier during the Lake Geneva Cruise Line's mail boat jumper tryout, which was held June 9.
Lake Geneva Mailboat tryout
Annie McEneany approaches a pier has she prepares to make her tryout jump.
Lake Geneva Mailboat tryout
Lake Geneva Mailboat tryout
Annie McEneany places some mail in the mailbox during her tryout jump.
Lake Geneva Mailboat tryout
A mail boat jumper candidate safely makes it back onto the boat after jumping onto a pier and delivering some mail during the Lake Geneva Cruise Line mail boat jumper tryout, June 9.
Lake Geneva Mailboat tryout
The U.S. Mailboat Walworth approaches a pier as a mail boat jumper candidates prepares to make a jump.
Lake Geneva Mailboat tryout
Mail boat jumper Sid Pearl gives a thumbs up after missing the boat, landing in Geneva Lake and inflating his life safety vest. The missed jump may or may not have been staged.
Lake Geneva Mailboat tryout
Mail boat jumper Sid Pearl climbs onto a pier after missing the boat and plunging into the water during a tryout jump. The miss jump may or may not have been planned.
Lake Geneva Mailboat tryout
Mailboat jumper Sid Pearl gives a thumbs up after safely climbing onto a pier after a missed jump, that may have been planned.
Lake Geneva Mailboat tryout
A mail boat jumper candidate prepares to jump onto a pier and make a delivery during a tryout session.
Lake Geneva Mailboat tryout
Sid Pearl, mail boat jumper candidate, presents some historic information about a lakefront estate during his tryout. Besides being able to jump onto the piers and deliver mail, mail boat jumpers also have to serve as tour guides during the Lake Geneva Cruise Line's mail boat tours.
Lake Geneva Mailboat tryout
Erin Hensler reads a script about a historic lakefront estate during her mailboat jumper tryout.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.