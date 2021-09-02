Geneva Lake Pier To Pantry food drive is Sept. 6; leave donations on your pier for pickup

As summer winds down, you may be cleaning out the lake house pantry. If there are some unused nonperishable items, you can donate them and a boat will pick them up from your pier as part of the Geneva Lake Pier to Pantry Food Drive.

The Pier To Pantry Food Drive happens on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6. Make sure the donation is placed on the end of the pier by 10 a.m.

Text or call Mary at 815-354-4287 or Mike at 847-922-7051, or email inhope4oneday@gmail.com, with the Lake Geneva pier number where the donation will be available for pickup.

The donation should be contained in a plastic bag or cardboard box.

A boat will arrive to pick up the donation, rain or shine, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Donations should consist of non-expired, nonperishable food items.

Also, donations can be delivered to Kimkasi Pub, 441 Mill St., Suite 102, Fontana.

Delivery hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, at the Kimkasi door in the south vestibule.