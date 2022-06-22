Geneva Lake police issued 169 citations last year, maintains focus on safety, boater education

Summer may have only began officially on Tuesday, June 21, but the Fontana-based Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency (GLLEA) has already been out for several weeks, doing its part to keep the lake safe and educate boaters.

Collaborative formed by five Geneva Lake municipalities in November 1968, with patrols beginning in the summer of 1969, the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency is unlike most police departments.

Trading rubber wheels for boat propellers, the Geneva Lake Police are cops with boats, plying the waters of scenic Geneva Lake a two-pronged mission of law enforcement and boating safety education.

“Our agency is a real police department, but we don’t have squad cars, we have boats,” said Commander Tom Hausner of GLLEA, which moved from Williams Bay to Fontana in 2021. “We’re required to fulfill all the statutory requirements of land-based police departments ... We’re also here to enforce local boating ordinances and State of Wisconsin Statutes governing boating law.”

Using two boats, GLLEA’s patrol area covers the entirety of Geneva Lake, one of Wisconsin’s busiest lakes, with the highest number of boats registered per capita any inland lake in the state at more than 20,000. At nine miles long with approximately 27 miles of shoreline, Geneva Lake covers more than 5,400 acres. At its deepest, Geneva Lake plunges down 152 feet below the lake’s surface.

In addition to state statutes, GLLEA also enforces the Joint Uniform Lake Law Ordinances created by the Village of Fontana, Village of Williams Bay, City of Lake Geneva, Town of Walworth and the Town of Linn governing boating on Geneva Lake, including those governing careless, negligent or reckless operation; zones, areas and restrictions; swimming; water skiing; spearfishing; and littering or polluting.

Given its heavy boating density, Hausner added that Geneva Lake is one of a handful of lakes in Wisconsin to have a speed limit by local ordinance—nights (sunset to sunrise), 15 mph; weekdays (Monday through noon Friday), 45 mph; and weekends (Friday noon through Sunday) and all holidays, 35 mph.

Citations issued

Hausner said boater infractions on the lake primarily center around slow no wake violations—going too fast and creating a wake in a restricted area—and careless operation violations. Department totals included 169 citations and 75 written warnings in 2021 and 141 citations and 67 written warnings in 2019.

In 2020 at the height of the global pandemic, when outdoor recreation became the pressure relief valve to shelter-in-place isolation edicts, social distancing protocols and capacity limits on bars, restaurants and retail stores, Hausner said Geneva Lake Police logged its busiest year since he became GLLEA commander in 2005, with 202 citations and 120 warnings issued.

“COVID in 2020 had a crazy effect,” he said of boat traffic on Geneva Lake. “A weekday was like a weekend and weekends were like holidays. The boating traffic was non-stop.”

A 1979 alumnus of Big Foot High School, Hausner served in the United States Marine Corps and pulled stints as a part-time officer with the Meridian, Miss. and Emerald Isle, N.C. police departments before returning home to Wisconsin, first with the Williams Bay Police Department and later with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, where he served from 1985-2013, including tenures as sergeant, special weapons and tactics (SWAT) commander, shift commander and director of courthouse security. In 1994, Hausner attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.

“It’s a noble career, it’s a noble profession,” said Hausner. “I couldn’t imagine myself doing anything else. My dad was a cop, my brother was a cop and I’m still a cop.”

With a long, rich and colorful history, ten men have served as GLLEA’s top cop, known as managers until a title switch to commander in 2009—John Palmer, Dave Bohlweg, Al Libby, Robert Pruessing, Wayne Zinser, Mark Billington, Ken Deakins, Robert Sparkman, Dave Kirmsse and now Hausner, who commands a staff of 18 seasonal officers including himself and a sergeant, all of whom are active duty full-time or retired State of Wisconsin certified law enforcement officers. Almost all of them, Hausner noted, work as police officers with other departments.

It’s an enjoyable seasonal job which has launched dozens of law enforcement careers.

Fun part of the job

“The fun part of the job is we get to ride around on a boat,” said Hausner of himself and his corps of GLLEA officers. “We have 27 miles of shoreline on one of the most beautiful lakes in the state ... The officers I have working here thinks it’s a good—and fun—job. It’s not the ‘real’ police work you’re dealing with on the street. We’re not responding to domestics or shootings or the violence that’s out there. We’re dealing with people who are out there to recreate and maybe they make a mistake or screw up in a crash. It’s a break for our officers who have a real police jobs to come on the lake for eight hours versus worrying about the high volume, the high crimes, that are out there.”

Depending on the weather, the department operates from approximately April through October each year. Running shifts on a sporadic basis beginning the first week in May in conjunction with the heavy boat traffic generated by the state’s spring fishing opener, Hausner said full-time, seven-days-a-week shifts patrolling Geneva Lake are set to begin this week with the full-fledged arrival of the summer vacation season.

During the heart of the summer, Hausner said Geneva Lake Police runs day and night shifts on the lake, starting as early as 5 a.m. and running as late as 3 a.m.

Hausner said the full-time patrols last through Labor Day Weekend, when “the switch is shut off on boat traffic” and the department reverts back to sporadic part-time patrols on weekends.

“Usually by the second or third weekend in September we’re pretty much done unless for on-call needs or we get the unique Wisconsin weather of the Fall of ‘90, and we put a boat out,” Hausner noted. “Boating traffic is so sporadic, it’s hard to justify putting a boat out if there’s no boat traffic.”

Currently, the agency is governed and funded by four municipal entities—Village of Fontana, Village of Williams Bay, City of Lake Geneva and Town of Linn. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reimburses up to 75% of the annual operating costs for Geneva Lake Police operations.

In 2021, the four municipalities overseeing GLLEA’s operations contributed $45,000 each toward Geneva Lakes Police’s $180,000 total budget. Following a $144,285 DNR reimbursement, each of the four municipalities ultimately wound up paying only $8,925 each toward last year’s department operations.

This year, with inflation running at a 40-year high, each municipality is paying an equal $61,750 share toward GLLEA’s $247,000 budget for 2022 before DNR reimbursement.

Education a focus

While policing the waters is a major focus of Geneva Lake Police operations, Hausner said the agency’s “primary goal” is boater “safety and education.”

Hausner offered a variety of boating safety tips.

“Boats don’t have brakes and distance is extremely hard to judge,” he noted of boating operations. “When we have crashes, that’s the majority of the problems. People are not stopping soon enough or are not able to control their boat. My saying is boat smart, boat safe. Know the rules, know the regulations. And practice. It’s not like getting in a car and driving away.”

A healthy respect of the lake and attentiveness to the prevailing weather conditions is also a key factor of boating safety, especially on a body of water the size of Geneva Lake.

“Wind, waves and weather all affect a boat’s operating characteristics, and if you’re not a skilled boating operator that can cause havoc,” he noted. “Geneva Lake is what we call very confused waters. Because it’s almost nine miles long you get the wayward winds, so if the wind’s out of the west Lake Geneva’s going to have the waves and if the wind’s out of the east Fontana’s going to have the waves.”

Hausner cautioned that the heavy boat traffic on Geneva Lake can stir up troublesome wave action as well.

“On a calm day you could have 2-3 foot waves just from boat traffic,” he said.

Additionally, Hausner reminds boaters that any boat operator born after on or after Jan. 1, 1989, age 33 and younger, are required by state law to have a Boating Safety Education Certificate.

Importance of life jackets

Hausner and the Geneva Lake Police are also big proponents of wearing life jackets, with all GLLEA officers required to wear personal flotation devices (PFDs) while on a boat.

“I encourage everyone to boat smart and boat safe,” Hausner said. “At all times, if you can, wear a PFD, wear a life jacket. They can save your life. We’re highly encouraging people to wear a PFD, put a life jacket on. Think about the what ifs. If it’s predictable, it’s preventable.”

Geneva Lake can be particularly unforgiving for those without PFDs.

“This lake is a cold lake, it’s spring-fed,” Hausner noted. “You jump out of a 95 degree boat into 67 degree water, your breath is taken away and just sucking in the breath, if you suck in water, bad things are going to happen if you don’t have a life jacket on.”

There were four drownings in Lake Geneva in 2021. Victims were either not wearing a proper flotation device or not wearing one at all.

“It was a tragic year for us,” Hausner said. “We do not want another summer like last summer.”

For law enforcement officers, Hausner said loss of life is difficult.

“There are two words I say—it sucks,” he noted. “The worst things I’ve had to do as a law enforcement officer in my career is tell a family that their loved one is dead. It’s horrible. It the worst part of the job, the absolutely worst part of the job. It I never have to do that again it’ll be too soon.”

Water Safety Patrol

Hausner said Geneva Lake Police’s operations are separate from, but complimentary to, the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol (www.watersafetypatrol.org), a private, nonprofit organization founded in 1920 by Simeon B. Chapin with a mission of keeping Geneva Lake safe and enjoyable for all.

A total of over 80 people make up the Water Safety Patrol’s entire summer staff working in three focus areas—lifeguarding; educational programs, including swimming lessons and boating safety classes; and boat patrol.

Funding for the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol comes largely from annual individual contributions from donors who share a common concern for safety on Geneva Lake. The organization is not a government agency and receives no tax support.

With two entities out on Geneva Lake, Hausner says there is often confusion among boaters between the Geneva Lake Police and the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol.

“They have no law enforcement authority,” Hausner said of the Water Safety Patrol. “They’re safety. They’ll assist stranded boats, they’ll help people with a dead battery, bring you fuel. And they provide lifeguards all around the lake.”

Each entity has its own unique niche on the lake and Hausner is appreciative of the services that the Water Safety Patrol provides to boaters.

“Water Safety Patrol serves a purpose and we could not operate without them,” he said. “They provide a variety of services we truly can’t ... They’ve got their avenue and we’ve got ours. We work in conjunction, especially in a crisis situation.”

For more information about the Geneva Lake Police, visit www.genevalakepolice.com or call 262-245-9824.

