Geneva Lake Santa Cruise, Santa Cause Tree Festival cancelled this year due to COVID

Last year each of the eight groups involved raised close to $10,000 for the event.

“To get 1,700 people to come through and buy raffle tickets without the cruise is pretty difficult,” Waspi said during the meeting.

Despite the fundraiser cancellations, Bill Gage, president and owner of Gage Marines Corp., has agreed to put up Christmas lights and decorations near the village’s boat launch and beach, according to Waspi.

Waspi said Gage Marine Corp. has used a decorating company called Temple Display Ltd. To help with the largescale decorating operation but will be relying on Gage employees and volunteers to decorate this year.

She added that the large tree, typically placed in Edgewater Park, will not be erected this year but smaller trees throughout the park will be.

To keep Santa Cause on people’s minds during the holiday season despite the cancellations, Waspi said the group will be reaching out to past sponsors and raffle ticket buyers via email.

“We’ve raised over $365,000 in four years for the charities so we don’t want to stop but this is kind of putting the brakes on it for us,” she said.

