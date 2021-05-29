Geneva Lake Shore path: ‘A great place to dream’ in Wisconsin

With sun-glinted waters on one side and historic estates on the other, the Geneva Lake Shore Path, about 90 miles northwest of Chicago, enjoys everlasting popularity with locals and visitors.
Glimpses of opulence abound on the path, which traverses past multi-million dollar lakefront properties that include the estates for the Wrigley family (as in Wrigley chewing gums) and many more of the Chicago elite, past and present.
“It’s a great place to dream,” said VISIT Lake Geneva President and CEO Stephanie Klett, who frequents the path after work, either taking a walk starting in the City of Lake Geneva or driving to the west end of Geneva Lake to begin her trek.
Believed to have been used by Native Americans as far back as 2500 B.C., the shoreline-hugging trail runs through all the Geneva Lake communities — Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Fontana and the Town of Linn. The path is unusual in the access allowed to visitors to the lakefront frontage that crosses private properties.
While the lake shore path is known for its magnificent mansions, it's also a serene nature walk with tree branches draping over the lake, small trickling streams, deer and turtle sightings and even the occasional eagle. It’s a sometimes rugged path, but many homeowners landscape and decorate the segments of the path that go past their expansive yards.
Several camps also remain on the shores of the lake, including Covenant Harbor and Conference Point Center, which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited in 1965 to get out of Chicago and huddle with associates and supporters.
History
When planning a shore path hike, there are many ways to enjoy the feature. You can plan a day of it and walk the entire approximately 21-mile path or you can casually walk a mile and turn around and grab a cocktail afterwards. The perfect quick stroll is from Downtown Lake Geneva east to Stone Manor, the largest mansion on the lake.
It was built for Otto Young, who invested heavily in Chicago real estate after the Great Chicago Fire and was the secretary-treasurer of the World Fair Association and credited with raising the funds needed to bring the 1893 World Fair to Chicago. When the mansion was completed in 1901, the main level door knobs were all gold plated.
If you keep going, the path also leads through the Lake Geneva Country Club, which is believed to have been the first golf course in Wisconsin. It was established in 1895 by Richard Soutar.
If you choose to continue on the south section of the path, you’ll later pass Black Point Estate and Gardens, which was originally built in 1888 by Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp. Perched on top of a lake bluff, the observation tower of Black Point can be seen over the trees surrounding the estate.
Today, Black Point is operated by the Wisconsin Historic Society, open for tours that are accessible only by boat courtesy of the Lake Geneva Cruise Line which departs from the landmark Riviera Boat House in Downtown Lake Geneva. Those walking on the lake path can also catch a glimpse of Black Point.
On the north side of the lake, you’ll find the Wrigley Estates, a collection of six properties that claim the most lake frontage on the lake, although not all are currently owned by the Wrigley family.
Past the Wrigley estate is Glanworth Gardens, also known as the Driehaus Estate. Richard Driehaus, who went from paper delivery boy to a wealthy fund manager, recently passed away in March 2021 but had been known for his elaborate themed July birthday parties including guests like the Beach Boys, Diana Ross, Jay Leno and more.
Thinking of all the homes on the lake, Klett said she has a hard time picking a favorite.
“It’s like asking who is your favorite brother,” said Klett.
“Each section is so different and unique,” Klett said. “I love the grand houses. I also love the older smaller cottages. Maybe I like them because I think maybe I could afford them some day.”
The whole path or parts
Klett has on her bucket list plans to do the entire shore path. But first she is working her way up to the entire path, segment by segment.
For those not wanting to take the whole path, they can coordinate and have a car waiting in Williams Bay or Fontana at the approximately half way point. Or they could call Uber and get picked up and drive back to wherever they are staying, Klett said.
For those wanting to walk the full path, it is a commitment.
Tammy Lillie of Hebron, Illinois, recently walked the whole path. She started at 6 a.m. and, according to her pedometer, in total she walked 22.3 miles. She packed water and food and only stopped for bathroom breaks. In total she recorded 51,025 steps in 8 hours and 11 minutes.
(Shore path walkers should note that the distance between public restrooms is substantial.)
“I wasn’t expecting what I was in for. But I’m probably glad I didn’t know what I was in for. But it was worth it. It was beautiful.”
She hiked the path with a group of friends. Seven started at Library Park in Downtown Lake Geneva. Five made it all the way to the end. The other two made it as far as they could and then phoned a friend to come and pick them up along the way. One of them has already gone back and completed the rest of the walk, Lillie said.
“If I went by myself, I could never have finished it. Going with a group of people, we were all each other’s motivation,” Lillie said.
While it was a lot of work and her shoes were soaking after rain the day before, Lillie said it was worth it. On that note it is recommended that those trying to walk the entire path bring an extra pair or two of socks.
