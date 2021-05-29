Geneva Lake Shore path: ‘A great place to dream’ in Wisconsin

Shore path A home along the southern shore of Geneva Lake can be seen from the shore path. It's homes like this that is the reason Stephanie Klett, VISIT…

The whole path or parts

Klett has on her bucket list plans to do the entire shore path. But first she is working her way up to the entire path, segment by segment.

Shore path. A pair walks along a portion of the Lake Geneva shore path on a May afternoon day. Some sections of the path are flat, others are hilly and in…

For those not wanting to take the whole path, they can coordinate and have a car waiting in Williams Bay or Fontana at the approximately half way point. Or they could call Uber and get picked up and drive back to wherever they are staying, Klett said.

For those wanting to walk the full path, it is a commitment.

Tammy Lillie of Hebron, Illinois, recently walked the whole path. She started at 6 a.m. and, according to her pedometer, in total she walked 22.3 miles. She packed water and food and only stopped for bathroom breaks. In total she recorded 51,025 steps in 8 hours and 11 minutes.

(Shore path walkers should note that the distance between public restrooms is substantial.)

“I wasn’t expecting what I was in for. But I’m probably glad I didn’t know what I was in for. But it was worth it. It was beautiful.”