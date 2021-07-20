Geneva Lake tributaries studied to aid in pollution reduction

According to a recent study by the Southeast Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC), the tributaries of Geneva Lake are responsible for bringing much of the phosphorus and other pollutants into Geneva Lake.
Due to the dense development around the lake, unstable creek banks no longer anchored by native trees and plants erode and carry large amounts of soil, lawn waste and other pollutants into the lake during large rainfall events.
As a Professor of Geology, Geography and Environmental Science with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, I am working with some of my students this summer to test tributaries suspected of bringing the highest phosphorus loads into Geneva Lake. We are testing 16 streams around the lake each month from May to October.
While some of these tributaries maintain water all year and known as perennial streams, some only flow during parts of the year and are known as intermittent streams. Perennial streams tested include Trinke, Birches, Potawatomi, Van Slyke, Harris, Gardens, Buena Vista and Hillside. Intermittent streams tested are Abbey Springs, Elgin Club, Shadow Lane, Rasin, Covenant Harbor, Simms and Chicago Club.
Each stream is tested for a variety of parameters, including total suspended solids, total phosphorus and fecal coliform. The results are then posted on the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources water quality website.
Tributaries that exhibit high total phosphorus at the end of the sampling cycle this October will be part of a future study by SEWRPC. The study will identify sources of phosphorus and other pollutants in the stream’s watershed and make recommendations to better manage the system.
Property owners who are adjacent to or in the watershed of streams with high phosphorus levels may receive recommendations on how to improve water quality. These might include removing invasive species such as buckthorn and replacing them with native trees and shrubs along creek banks, reducing the use of manure and other fertilizers on agricultural fields and residential lawns, working with engineers and landscapers to rebuild eroded streambanks, or having septic systems tested and repaired.
We will not know which tributaries are contributing the most pollutants until October when the last test results come back. These tests should serve as a baseline. After improvements to the watershed are completed, we will return in a few years and test those streams to verify lower phosphorus levels.
The Water Alliance will publish the test results in one of the “Keeping It Blue” fall columns. In the meantime, if you live near one of these streams and want to learn how to make your property more environmentally healthy to protect the water quality of Geneva Lake or other lakes in the area, contact the Geneva Lake Conservancy for a Conservation@Home visit. The Conservation@Home visit is free to Conservancy members and $25 for non-members.
“Keeping It Blue” is an award-winning column written by members of the Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake. Led by the Geneva Lake Conservancy, the Alliance includes members of the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA), Geneva Lake Association (GLA), Environmental Education Foundation, Wisconsin DNR, Walworth County Conservation Office, UW-Whitewater and the municipalities of Fontana, Williams Bay, Linn and Lake Geneva. The column’s goal is to educate the public about water quality and other issues impacting Geneva Lake and how the public can help address them. Comments and questions can be sent to glc@genevalakeconservancy.org.
Professor Dale Splinter is a member of the Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake.