Geneva Lake tributaries studied to aid in pollution reduction

Tributaries that exhibit high total phosphorus at the end of the sampling cycle this October will be part of a future study by SEWRPC. The study will identify sources of phosphorus and other pollutants in the stream’s watershed and make recommendations to better manage the system.

Property owners who are adjacent to or in the watershed of streams with high phosphorus levels may receive recommendations on how to improve water quality. These might include removing invasive species such as buckthorn and replacing them with native trees and shrubs along creek banks, reducing the use of manure and other fertilizers on agricultural fields and residential lawns, working with engineers and landscapers to rebuild eroded streambanks, or having septic systems tested and repaired.

We will not know which tributaries are contributing the most pollutants until October when the last test results come back. These tests should serve as a baseline. After improvements to the watershed are completed, we will return in a few years and test those streams to verify lower phosphorus levels.