Geneva Lake tributary, Big Foot Creek could join "impaired waters" list; phosphorous levels are high

A creek that flows into Geneva Lake is degrading in water quality.
Big Foot Creek has been proposed for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource’s (DNR) 2022 list of impaired waters. The creek’s high nutrient levels put Geneva Lake at risk, Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) Director Ted Peters said.
Big Foot Creek is one of 92 waterbodies set to join the impaired waters list next year. The DNR lists waters as “impaired” if they don’t meet water quality standards and possibly prevent fishing, swimming or recreation in those waters.
Peters has been aware of the Big Foot Creek watershed’s issues since local water quality assessments began in 1976. The watershed has been “used and abused,” he said, in its past lives as a dump and a collection site for runoff from urban development.
The creek in particular has been known to produce a reddish iron discharge—the product of a problematic chemical reaction, Peters said, which still stains the beach today.
To get a clearer picture of the watershed’s problems, the environmental agency spent two summers sampling locations within the watershed—once a month for six months in 2019 and 2020. They found high levels of phosphorous in Big Foot Creek.
“It’s well above our criteria,” Wisconsin DNR Surface Water Quality Evaluation Coordinator Ashley Beranek said.
High phosphorus can lead to algal blooms, Beranek said. And when these algal blooms die, their decomposition takes up oxygen that other organisms need to survive. The algal blooms can also be toxic to animals and people.
Geneva Lake is not currently listed as an impaired waterbody. It was assessed this cycle for phosphorus, algae and chloride, Beranek said—”and they all came out good.”
But while the lake’s pollutant levels are manageable for now, outputs from Big Foot Creek pose a risk. Geneva Lake is a phosphorus-limited lake, Peters said, meaning the only thing keeping algal blooms at bay is the lake’s limited amount of phosphorus.
“Every time we add phosphorus to the system, we’re getting closer to a situation that could be very negative as far as impacting water quality,” he said.
GLEA has brought in consultants to put forth possible solutions. These recommendations extend far beyond land use, Peters said. He believes the phosphorus levels have more to do with a chemical reaction happening within the soil itself than with runoff from surrounding properties.
Engineers have proposed the implementation of small “treatment ponds,” Peters said. These shallow ponds would be filled with limestone, triggering a chemical reaction to extract the iron and phosphorus from the water before it reaches the lake.
It’s a costly plan, Peters said. The agency will continue reviewing the recommendations internally before making a formal proposal.
Big Foot Creek’s proposed designation as an “impaired” water is not a death sentence, Beranek said. Its place on the list could help GLEA get more grants to work on the watershed.
Peters said the attitude of local property owners will be an important factor in the future of Big Foot Creek, and Geneva Lake at large.
“We will need a stewardship attitude from the property owners to all work together to resolve this issue for the greater good of the lake,” he said.
The public comment period for the draft 2022 Water Condition Lists will be open until Oct. 1. The DNR will host a virtual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 9 to explain how water quality assessments work, review a summary of list updates and answer questions about the process and the lists.