Geneva Lake tributary, Big Foot Creek could join "impaired waters" list; phosphorous levels are high

“It’s well above our criteria,” Wisconsin DNR Surface Water Quality Evaluation Coordinator Ashley Beranek said.

High phosphorus can lead to algal blooms, Beranek said. And when these algal blooms die, their decomposition takes up oxygen that other organisms need to survive. The algal blooms can also be toxic to animals and people.

Geneva Lake is not currently listed as an impaired waterbody. It was assessed this cycle for phosphorus, algae and chloride, Beranek said—”and they all came out good.”

But while the lake’s pollutant levels are manageable for now, outputs from Big Foot Creek pose a risk. Geneva Lake is a phosphorus-limited lake, Peters said, meaning the only thing keeping algal blooms at bay is the lake’s limited amount of phosphorus.

“Every time we add phosphorus to the system, we’re getting closer to a situation that could be very negative as far as impacting water quality,” he said.

GLEA has brought in consultants to put forth possible solutions. These recommendations extend far beyond land use, Peters said. He believes the phosphorus levels have more to do with a chemical reaction happening within the soil itself than with runoff from surrounding properties.