Geneva Lake West Chamber hires Williams Bay native Edwards as new executive director

When the Fontana-based Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce went searching for a new executive director recently, it turns out they didn’t have to look far for their top candidate.

Williams Bay resident Jennifer Edwards started her new duties at the chamber on Tuesday, June 5.

“Jennifer comes highly recommended,” Chamber officials said in announcing Edwards’ hiring. “With her ready for anything, friendly and approachable personality, as well as being a very creative multi-tasker, she will be a huge asset to our chamber.”

Born and raised in nearby Walworth and a Class of 1998 alumnus of Big Foot Union High School, lifelong Walworth County resident Edwards earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Services from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Edwards comes to the 160-member chamber with wide experience in hospitality, sales and customer service in the Lake Geneva area, including such well-known firms as Gage Marine/Lake Geneva Cruise Line, Reed’s Marine and Grand Geneva Resort and Spa.

“I’ve been in this area for my whole life so I’m constantly sharing with other people,” Edwards said of her passion for the area. “In hospitality, customer service and sales, you’re always talking with people and getting them here. This position was a natural fit. I’ve always had my finger on different things going on because I live here. This seemed like a really good fit — and so far it is.”

Edwards is the fifth person to fill the chamber’s executive director role since 2019, following the departures of Cherie Setteducate, Greg Gaskins, Becke Connelly and, most recently, Sally South at the end of April. Edwards said she hopes to bring stability to the position and the chamber as a whole.

“I know that they’ve had some turnover, so there really hasn’t been an executive director for awhile,” she noted. “One of my main things will be to get out there and introduce myself to our members so that they know someone’s here and driving the ship — reconnecting, make sure everyone’s comfortable, trying to bring back some of these things that fell by the wayside, trying to get more events going, trying to get the energy back up and working for our member companies. Growing our membership is another priority.”

The Geneva Lake West Chamber serves Fontana, Williams Bay and Walworth, as well as surrounding areas including Delavan, Elkhorn and northern Illinois.

“I think we offer a lot in this area,” Edwards said. “There’s so much here. There’s something for everybody. There’s lots of options. Part of my job is to get that information out there so people know what we have and they have these options.”

Edwards lives in the Cedar Point section of Williams Bay with her 14-year-old son Henry, an incoming sophomore at Williams Bay High School. They enjoy boating and stand-up paddle boarding on Geneva Lake “as much as possible,” hiking the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy and “exploring other communities” as they go on the hunt for “great restaurants and old supper clubs.”

An avid practitioner of healthy living activities and yoga, Edwards is currently taking up the sport of golf in conjunction with her preparations for the chamber’s “big event” Aug. 18 golf outing at Evergreen Golf Course in Elkhorn, a fundraiser for the Walworth Fire & Rescue Department.

“Getting sponsors and donations has been a great opportunity for me to get out and introduce myself,” she said.

As she settles in, Edwards said she welcomes the challenges and the opportunities presented by her new role with the chamber.

“I’m excited to be here, reconfirming we’re here and trying to work for our communities,” she said. “I’m looking forward to revitalizing the chamber and getting it back out there.”