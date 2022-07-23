Geneva Lake West Rotary Club names 2022-2023 officers: Klamm succeeds Holst as president

With the turn of the calendar page to July, the 50-member Geneva Lake West Rotary Club began its new programming year.

Elected to board leadership positions at the club’s July 7 luncheon meeting at Abbey Springs Country Club were as follows: Phill Klamm, president; Rich Hildebrandt, vice president; Bill Ring, president-elect; Mary Hinske, treasurer; Heidi Alten, secretary; Don Vandello, executive secretary; Don Holst, past president; and Dave Collins and David Rowland, board members.

New president Phill Klamm recognized outgoing president Don Holst for his service to the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club, presenting him with a plaque and lapel pin.

“On behalf of the members of the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club, I would like to thank Don Holst for his leadership as president for the 2021-22 Rotary year,” Klamm said. “You have served our club and our community well and we are thankful. We are excited to have you continue on the board as past president for the 2022-23 Rotary year. Please accept these tokens of our appreciation as recognitions of your service to our club and community.”

In his speech, Holst thanked the club for the “honor and privilege” of serving as president for the past year.

“It has truly been a wonderful experience for me,” Holst said. “This club would not exist except for each and every one of you. Each of you in your own way make a contribution to this club and make a difference in the lives if others. You contributed your time and expertise to the betterment of your fellow Rotarians and in the lives of people in our community and the world we live in. I salute you.”

Klamm expressed his appreciation for being elected club president for the 2022-2023 program year.

“Thank you for bestowing in me the honor to serve as the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club president for 2022-2023,” he said. “Throughout the years, Rotary has supported me and causes that I care about. That support created in me a strong desire to serve our community and the world by serving as a Rotarian.

Klamm outlined his “focus” areas for the club’s 2022-2023 program year — respecting, appreciating and continuing the rich traditions and history of the club; continuing a focus on youth and projects and services that serve area youth; and uniting the community around Rotary’s four-way test: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

“There are a lot of great people and organizations in our community, not all of them in Rotary,” Klamm said. “We can be better together.”

In other news, club member John Ring, president-elect for 2023-2024, was feted by Geneva Lake West Rotary Club leaders for his 23 years of service as club treasurer.

Corn and Bratwurst Festival

In other news July 7, it was announced that the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club’s annual Corn and Bratwurst Festival fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Devil’s Lane Park in Walworth.