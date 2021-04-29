Geneva Lake Women's Association to host women's weekend; women of Topsy Turvey Brewery make special beer for weekend

A weekend event that gives women an opportunity to spend some quality time with their friends and enjoy various activities is making a return this year.
And one of the fun features will be a women-brewed beer for women’s weekend at Topsy Turvey Brewery, where they are also holding a women’s cornhole tournament on Saturday.
The Geneva Lake Women’s Association is set host Women’s Weekend from May 14 through May 16 throughout downtown Lake Geneva.
The women’s group was set to host the event last year but cancelled it because of concerns related to the coronavirus.
Melissa Sell, president of the Geneva Lake Women’s Association, said she is pleased that the event is being held this year.
“I’m pretty excited about it,” Sell said. “We’re right on that edge of people feeling comfortable and wanting to get outside and do things. I think this event is an opportunity to do that.”
Women’s Weekend will feature several activities including a magic show at Tristan Crist Magic Theatre; cocktail boat cruise hosted by Lake Geneva Cruise Line; wine tastings at The Bottle Shop; “Wicks & Sips” candle pouring and wine tasting events at The Candle Mercantile; floral arrangement design workshops at Pesche’s Greenhouse; and Sunday champagne brunch at the Baker House.
The event also will include a cornhole tournament, virtual scavenger hunt and specials from local businesses.
Sell said several of the local hotels will be offering “getaway packages,” because the event is expected to attract women from surrounding states.
“We have people coming from all over, and they need some place to stay,” she said.
Sell said several of the activities will be within walking distance of each other, so the women will be able to visit the downtown businesses in between the different events.
“They should have time to do some shopping in between the events, because we have some great shopping here,” Sell said. “I think they’re going to enjoy getting out with some other women and like-minded people who want to get together and celebrate.”
Most of the events and activities will have limited capacity to allow for social distancing. Participants will be asked to wear facemasks while they attend the different events.
“All of the businesses are taking into account of everyone’s personal preferences with social distancing,” Sell said.
Tourism committee awards $10,000 grant to promote eventMembers of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission awarded a $10,000 grant to the Geneva Lake Women’s Association April 12 to help them market and promote Women’s Weekend.
Marie Williams, vice president of the Geneva Lake Women’s Association, said during the tourism commission meeting that the goal is to attract at least 300 women to the event to enjoy the Women’s Weekend activities.
“Throughout the weekend, they will be able to sign up for all these events,” Williams said. “Most women right now are signing up for three, four, sometimes five different events for the weekend. So they’re going to get out and about.”
Brian Waspi, chairperson for the tourism commission, said Women’s Weekend attracts many visitors to Lake Geneva each year.
“I think Women’s Weekend does bring a good amount of people into town,” Waspi said.
Dana Trilla, vice chairperson for the tourism commission and co-owner of Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar, said Women’s Weekend brings many customers into her business.
“We’ve been a part of it and not a part of it through the years,” Trilla said. “Even the years we didn’t have an event or sponsor it, there was a big influx of women downtown enjoying themselves.”
Williams said the Lake Geneva Jaycees will be hosting its Pub & Grub Crawl that same weekend, and both groups have been promoting each other’s event.
“A lot of women who have asked about the Pub & Grub Crawl have said, ‘Oh great, let’s make this a girl’s weekend,’” Williams said.
First-time hostsThis is the first year that the Geneva Lake Women’s Association is hosting Women’s Weekend. The Lake Geneva Rotary Club has conducted the event during previous years.
Sell said the Rotary Club asked the women’s association to take over the event about two years ago. She said the Geneva Lake Women’s Association is looking forward to hosting Women’s Weekend for the first time this year.
“It’s a little scary but exciting at the same time,” Sell said. “We’re stepping into something that has been around for so many years, but I think we’re up to the challenge and we’re going to put our own spin on it.”
The Geneva Lake Women’s Association has partnered with a student marketing club from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to contact sponsors and participating businesses for Women’s Weekend.
Sell said they started planning for the event last July but did not decide whether to conduct it until December.
“We really kept it low level until about December, then we thought, ‘We really need to do this,’” Sell said.
The cost to attend Women’s Weekend is $45 and there is an additional cost for separate events. To register, visit www.LakeGenevaWomensWeekend.com.
Sell said women can attend as many days and participate in as many activities as they want.
“If you want to only come Friday night and just do the Tristen Crist magic show, you can do just that,” Sell said. “If you don’t want to come until Sunday, you can do that. There’s ‘yogalaties,’ there’s wine glass painting and brunch. There’s lots of things to do, but if you only want to do one thing you absolutely have that option.”
The proceeds from the event will be used to help support local nonprofit organizations.
“We work with so many organizations at so many different levels,” Sell said. “Our members like to volunteer at different places. There’s not an event that we’re not participating in, in some sort of way or form.”
For more information about the Geneva Lake Women’s Association or Women’s Weekend, visit www.GLWA.net.