Geneva Lake Women's Association to host women's weekend; women of Topsy Turvey Brewery make special beer for weekend

First-time hostsThis is the first year that the Geneva Lake Women’s Association is hosting Women’s Weekend. The Lake Geneva Rotary Club has conducted the event during previous years.

Sell said the Rotary Club asked the women’s association to take over the event about two years ago. She said the Geneva Lake Women’s Association is looking forward to hosting Women’s Weekend for the first time this year.

“It’s a little scary but exciting at the same time,” Sell said. “We’re stepping into something that has been around for so many years, but I think we’re up to the challenge and we’re going to put our own spin on it.”

The Geneva Lake Women’s Association has partnered with a student marketing club from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to contact sponsors and participating businesses for Women’s Weekend.

Sell said they started planning for the event last July but did not decide whether to conduct it until December.

“We really kept it low level until about December, then we thought, ‘We really need to do this,’” Sell said.

The cost to attend Women’s Weekend is $45 and there is an additional cost for separate events. To register, visit www.LakeGenevaWomensWeekend.com.