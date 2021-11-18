Geneva Lakes Family YMCA awarded $225,000 grant to make improvements to baseball fields at Veterans Park

The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA has been awarded $225,000 in funding to make improvements to ballfields in Veterans Park.

Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission unanimously approved to award a $225,000 grant to the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, Nov. 8, to upgrade five ballfields in the park.

Michael Coolidge, sports operations director for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, said the ballfields have not been renovated for several years and they are in deteriorating condition.

“They need some renovations with new infield mixing to be added,” Coolidge said. “We need to cut the fields back so they look like a diamond and not a lightbulb. If you look at the pictures, right now they kind of look like a lightbulb from overhead.”

Chad Bittner, member of the Geneva Lakes YMCA Board, said he has visited about 100 ballfields in surrounding states for tournaments, and the ballfields at Veterans Park are in worse condition than most of those fields.

“I would say of the 100, we’re probably in the five worse conditioned fields that I have seen and that’s saying something,” Bittner said. “We have a huge opportunity to not only serve our community but serve the people that come to this area.”

YMCA officials plan to start the renovations in early April of next year and have them completed by the beginning of May 2022.

“So we would be able to start our season as scheduled,” Coolidge said. “That’s if the weather cooperates.”

Coolidge said, with the renovated fields, the YMCA hopes to host more tournaments at Veterans Park. He said there are already eight tournaments scheduled at the park next summer, and the goal is to host a tournament every weekend from May to October.

He said hosting more tournaments would attract more people to the Lake Geneva businesses.

“It will bring in more people to the City of Lake Geneva for overnight stays, downtown eating and downtown shopping,” Coolidge said. “You name it, they’re going to spend their time in Lake Geneva and not just at Veterans Park playing a baseball game.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund, who also is a member of the tourism commission, said the ballfields are in need of repair, and if the commission does not award the grant money then the residents would have to pay for the renovations through their property taxes.

“If we don’t find it in our hearts to give them the money to do it, it’s going to go back to the citizens,” Hedlund said. “They have to be done. They are in terrible shape.”

Hedlund said the grant money does not have to be paid until the project is completed and the YMCA submits receipts for the completed work.

The city council recently approved to spend up to $8,000 to hire MSA Professional Services, Inc. to prepare an application for a federal Neighborhood Investment Fund grant, with the funding to be used to help pay for renovations to Veterans Park.

Hedlund said if the city receives the grant, then the YMCA may not need to use funding from the tourism commission grant.

“We won’t be spending the money until they do the work,” Hedlund said. “If we get the federal grant, then this becomes a moot point.”

The tourism commission also unanimously approved to award a $7,176 grant to the YMCA to install temporary outfield fencing to four of the ballfields in Veterans Park.

Michael Kramp, executive director for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, said the temporary fencing would be installed during tournaments and outdoor events.

“What the temporary field fencing does is it sets up a 200-foot temporary fence for the quad of four fields,” Kramp said. “So it definitely adds to the enjoyment to the charm of having tournaments at a park like Veterans Park.”

Bittner said temporary fencing could last for several years depending on how it is maintained. He said the fencing only would be installed when there is events.

“That’s why it’s called temporary fencing,” Bittner said. “It’s not meant to be up all summer long. It’s meant to be up when we have tournaments and outdoor activities.”

City council approves use of tourism grant fundsCity council members unanimously approved, Nov. 8, to allow the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA to use the tourism commission grant funds to make improvements to the Veterans Park ballfields.

Alderman Ken Howell said approving the use of the funds demonstrates the city’s support for the project.

“We’re not approving the funds themselves,” Howell said. “This is just saying we’re on the same side that we feel the fields need rehabilitating.”

Hedlund said approving the use of the funds also improves the city’s chances of receiving a Neighborhood Investment Fund grant.

“People writing the grant said it would look good on the application if the city was already endorsing doing that project for the benefit of the fields and tourism,” Hedlund said.

Mayor Charlene Klein said she should know whether the city is receiving funds from the federal grant in mid-December.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.