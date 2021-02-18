Geneva Lakes Family YMCA conducts annual auction virtually this year

The show will go on for one of Geneva Lakes Family YMCA’s major events of the year.
The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA will conduct its annual auction virtually this year because of concerns related to the coronavirus.
The live virtual event will be held 6 p.m., Feb. 20 and will include silent and live auction, live entertainment, 50/50 raffle drawing and opportunities for people to donate funding to the YMCA. The theme for this year’s event is “A Night at the Oscars.”
People can attend the auction by visiting www.genevalakesymca.org/oscars. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.
“Anybody can join us from any state, anywhere,” Ann Fulmer, senior marketing and development director for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, said. “From any electronic device, people can watch the live show. It’s a very entertaining hour that people will be able to support the ‘Y.’”
The silent auction features about 118 items donated by area businesses. Bidding for the silent auction items began Feb. 13.
“It’s primarily businesses in this area that have contributed to this auction for many, many years,” Fulmer said. “They have stepped up in these challenging times to help support this auction.”
Bidding for the live auction items will begin 6 p.m., Feb. 18 on the auction’s website.
Some of the live auction items include pizza every week for a year from Next Door Pub, a deli tray each month for a year from Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, golf and spa packages, jewelry, and a “Kentucky Bourbon VIP experience” which includes a stay in the Jim Beam Executive Cabin and tour of the Jim Beam distillery in Clermont, Kentucky.
“It’s a fully-stocked bar, three bedrooms and three bathrooms,” Fulmer said of the cabin. “It’s very much a VIP experience. No one can go there unless they are invited personally.”
Fulmer said people may visit the auction website anytime to view the items before bidding.
“We encourage them to go on and look at the items,” Fulmer said. “You can go on and look all you want.”
A portion of the proceeds from the event are used to help fund the YMCA’s financial assistance program, in which YMCA officials help residents and families in need pay for their monthly memberships.
“Fitness, health and wellness is very important to a person’s well being, especially during the pandemic,” Fulmer said. “A lot of people have lost their jobs or have had a decrease in income.”
The proceeds also are used to help fund the YMCA’s community outreach programs including the Dream Team Baseball program for people with disabilities; Safety Around Water program for second-grade students in Walworth County; and grab-and-go lunch program.
Fulmer said the event usually raises between $70,000 and $80,000 for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA.
“It would be awesome if we could do that again this year,” Fulmer said. “I’m still going to set the bar high.”
This will be the 35th year for the auction, which has a different theme each year. The auction usually is held during the third weekend of February.
Fulmer said members of a committee select the theme each year; however, attendees will be able to help pick the theme for next year’s event.
“As people join virtually, there will be a chat box. We’re going to promote people putting their comments in the chat box,” Fulmer said. “That might help drive our ideas for next year.”
The auction usually is held at the Grand Geneva Inn and attracts about 500 people, which is the reason the event is being held virtually this year.
“There’s no way you can have a gathering of that many people,” Fulmer said. “So we’re being socially responsible and meeting the needs of the times right now. But we do hope to be back at the Grand Geneva next year.”
For more information about the auction, call 262-248-6211 or visit www.genevalakeymca.org.