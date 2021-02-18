Geneva Lakes Family YMCA conducts annual auction virtually this year

Fulmer said the event usually raises between $70,000 and $80,000 for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA.

“It would be awesome if we could do that again this year,” Fulmer said. “I’m still going to set the bar high.”

This will be the 35th year for the auction, which has a different theme each year. The auction usually is held during the third weekend of February.

Fulmer said members of a committee select the theme each year; however, attendees will be able to help pick the theme for next year’s event.

“As people join virtually, there will be a chat box. We’re going to promote people putting their comments in the chat box,” Fulmer said. “That might help drive our ideas for next year.”

The auction usually is held at the Grand Geneva Inn and attracts about 500 people, which is the reason the event is being held virtually this year.

“There’s no way you can have a gathering of that many people,” Fulmer said. “So we’re being socially responsible and meeting the needs of the times right now. But we do hope to be back at the Grand Geneva next year.”

For more information about the auction, call 262-248-6211 or visit www.genevalakeymca.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.