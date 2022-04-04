Geneva National pier proposal public hearing is today, Monday, April 4

Geneva National’s proposal to build piers on Lake Como is moving onto the next step in its process, with an online public hearing scheduled for Monday, April 4.

The public hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 4, beginning promptly at 4 p.m.

The meeting will be available via audio and/or video means through the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3739860610

The meeting identification code is 373 986 0610. Alternatively, anyone interested may participate by phone at 312-626-6799, passcode: 3739860610.

To help in the planning process, people are asked to register in advance to at www.surveymonkey.com/r/waterwaypublichearingparticipation. Individuals are not required to complete this survey to participate, but it will help in the planning process.

“The department has made a tentative determination that it will issue the permit for the proposed activity,” according to a letter from the Department of Natural Resources to Geneva National and other interested parties.

Geneva National had proposed building 120 slips, but that was revised to 100 slips, ten piers with ten slips each. The original plan called for piers to be built with 130 feet between each pier, but that was revised to 50 feet between each pier to limit the area of impact.

As part of the revised plan, Geneva National will also finalize a deed restriction for approximately 4,700 linear feet of wetland frontage to the west of the project site, which will prohibit future development of piers, wharves, or moorings to protect sensitive wetland and aquatic habitat.

The proposed piers will be built with semi-transparent decking to allow sunlight transmission beneath the structures.

Because of the high amount of interest in the proposal, the Department of Natural Resources scheduled a public hearing on the project.

The hearing will be a public informational hearing where members of the public can learn more about the proposed activity and submit written or oral comments about the project.

Any member of the public may also submit written comments by emailing luke.roffler@wisconsin.gov. Comments should include the docket number (Docket Number IP-SE-2021-65-02924) or applicant name.

Comments must be emailed no later than 10 days after April 4 for them to be considered.

