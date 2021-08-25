Geneva National proposes constructing 120 boat slips on Lake Como; many have concerns with project

Roffler will be looking at various ecological considerations as well as the potential impact to public trust—things like public usage, fish and wildlife resources and navigability.

After reviewing the permit application, the DNR will issue a preliminary decision on the project. This will open the 30-day public comment period, during which Roffler expects there will be a public hearing—”just based off the amount of interest in this one.”

Public reacts

Gene Decker, former Geneva town supervisor and past treasurer of the Lake Como Beach Property Owner’s Association, worries that the addition of 10 piers will overcrowd the lake. One hundred more boats will increase the risk of accidents, he said.

While public reference identifies Lake Como as a 955 acre lake, Decker said this number is misleading. Less than 600 acres is actually used for boating due to the lake’s shallow depth and bordering wetlands, he said.

Chairman of the Geneva Lake Committee Steve Kukla also emphasized Lake Como’s limited capacity for boating.

“It’s a very small body of water,” Kukla said. “Add 120 boats, you just shut it down.”