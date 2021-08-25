Geneva National proposes constructing 120 boat slips on Lake Como; many have concerns with project

The Geneva National Resort and Club (GNRC) plans to build 10 piers along Lake Como’s northwest shore, and news of the project has brought public concern.
Their permit application was submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at the end of July and is currently under review.
The Lake Como Beach Property Owners Association has submitted an official letter of protest to the DNR, citing safety, legal and environmental concerns. The letter was approved for submission at the Association’s meeting on Thursday, Aug. 19.
The GNRC is proposing the construction of 10 piers with 12 slips each, for a total of 120 slips, just south of the public boat launch ramp.
The purpose of the project is to lease slips to condominium owners within the Geneva National community, the project narrative says.
The application is approaching the end of its 30-day review period, DNR Water Management Specialist Luke Roffler said, though this period could be extended if the DNR needs more information to make a complete assessment.
At this point, Roffler said he is “not leaning in any certain direction” with regards to the permit’s approval or denial.
“That’s to be determined,” he said.
Roffler will be looking at various ecological considerations as well as the potential impact to public trust—things like public usage, fish and wildlife resources and navigability.
After reviewing the permit application, the DNR will issue a preliminary decision on the project. This will open the 30-day public comment period, during which Roffler expects there will be a public hearing—”just based off the amount of interest in this one.”
Public reacts
Gene Decker, former Geneva town supervisor and past treasurer of the Lake Como Beach Property Owner’s Association, worries that the addition of 10 piers will overcrowd the lake. One hundred more boats will increase the risk of accidents, he said.
While public reference identifies Lake Como as a 955 acre lake, Decker said this number is misleading. Less than 600 acres is actually used for boating due to the lake’s shallow depth and bordering wetlands, he said.
Chairman of the Geneva Lake Committee Steve Kukla also emphasized Lake Como’s limited capacity for boating.
“It’s a very small body of water,” Kukla said. “Add 120 boats, you just shut it down.”
Kukla acknowledged that not all 120 boats will likely be out at one time. But he worries that the project proposal at hand is the first of many, designed to capitalize on the influx of renters into the Como area over the past year. Geneva National now holds nearly 2,000 units, he said.
Town Supervisor Larry Kulik echoed this anxiety.
“We don’t know what the big picture is,” he said.
To understand local officials’ reactions to the proposal requires context, Kulik said. He referenced a 1997 agreement between the Lake Como Sanitary District, Geneva Township and Geneva National that said Geneva National was to develop exclusively as a golf community with no provision for use of the lake.
Decker and Kukla cited the same agreement, as did the Association’s letter of protest, though they are still working to track down the document, Kulik said. The Lake Geneva Regional News has filed an open records request with the Town of Geneva Clerk’s office.
Kukla expressed frustration that the GNRC’s plans have been allowed to progress even to this point, considering the 1997 agreement.
“It doesn’t meet the criteria to start,” he said. “So why should we have to worry about stopping it?”
Aside from the referenced agreement, Kukla believes the environmental protections on the proposed project area should keep the plans from progressing. The entire shoreline of the subject property has been designated an Area of Special Natural Resource Interest (ASNRI), according to the GNRC’s project narrative.
ASNRIs are areas in a water body which house unique fish and wildlife habitats, plant communities or other features like springheads, the DNR’s Luke Roffler said. He said a project proposed in an ASNRI automatically requires additional review.
“The wetlands that have been identified by the Department will not be impacted by the project,” reads the GRNC’s project narrative.
President of Paloma Resort Properties, Geneva National’s parent company Garth Chambers declined to comment on the basis that “there has been no decision made at this time,” in reference to the DNR’s evaluation.
Once Geneva National’s permit application enters the 30-day public comment period, community members may request a public hearing, Roffler said. The Lake Como Beach Property Owners Association has offered their Association Clubhouse on Club House Drive to the DNR for this purpose.
“The public comment element of any of these project reviews is very important to the department,” Roffler said.