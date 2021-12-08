Geneva National's 10 pier proposal approaches preliminary decision, public hearing estimated for early 2022

Geneva National’s plans to build 10 piers with 12 slips each on Lake Como is nearing the end of its initial review.

A preliminary decision was delayed for months while the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) sought additional information about the project proposal. Now, says DNR Water Management Specialist Luke Roffler, a decision should be coming early in the new year, to be followed by a public hearing as part of the 30-day public comment period.

The Geneva National Resort and Club (GNRC) submitted their permit application to the DNR at the end of July 2021. The GNRC is proposing the construction of a total of 120 slips.

The purpose of the project is to lease slips to condominium owners within the Geneva National community, the project narrative says.

The initial review, typically defined as a 30-day period, was extended to allow for a closer investigation by the DNR. Roffler said additional information was needed to make a preliminary decision.

Roffler issued a notice of incompleteness regarding the permit application to Garth Chambers, president of Geneva National’s parent company Paloma Resort Properties, on Aug. 27.

“A notice like that is not uncommon for larger projects,” Roffler said.

Roffler said one of his main lingering questions during his review had to do with access to the proposed piers. The original project narrative indicated no ground disturbance would occur.

“However, the site does not currently feature a road, trail, or cart path near the water,” the notice of incompleteness says.

Geneva National’s proposal has since been updated to include two new golf cart paths. One of the new cart paths would provide access to the proposed piers, as stated in the GNRC’s response to the DNR’s notice of incompleteness.

“Due to the smooth nature of the land, any disturbance of the land due to the construction of the cart path would be minimal,” the GNRC’s response says.

Roffler said the proposed cart paths would likely require approval from the county.

Wildlife

The DNR’s extended review included a survey of a region of Lake Como’s wetlands, along the western shoreline. Roffler said it was important to understand the wildlife activity in the area, especially when it came to waterfowl.

At Roffler’s request, DNR Wildlife Biologist Nathan Holoubek visited the site. In an email to Roffler, included in the application document set, Holoubek noted that the area houses several native wetland species and likely serves as a breeding habitat for many wildlife species during summertime.

“Also of note, this is the only area of the western portion of the lake with a natural shoreline,” Holoubek said in the email. “As such it is very important to retain this area as undeveloped native habitat.”

While the area discussed by Holoubek lies outside of the proposed project site, Roffler said the information from the survey still holds weight in the DNR’s decision.

“The piers that are proposed are unlikely to impact the area that (Holoubek) surveyed,” Roffler said. “But it is still Geneva National frontage, so it’s land that they’re kind of responsible for.”

Aside from Holoubek and Roffler, a handful of other DNR resource managers have contributed to the review of Geneva National’s permit application. A fisheries biologist, lakes biologist and conservation warden from the DNR have lent their expertise, Roffler said.

Roffler estimates that the DNR will come to a preliminary decision early in the new year. The decision will be published to the DNR’s website, mailed to neighboring landowners and sent to individuals who have already reached out for public comment.

A 30-day public comment period will follow the news of the decision. This part of the process will include a public hearing, likely conducted virtually, which will be scheduled as soon as the decision is released, Roffler said.

During those 30 days, community stakeholders may submit written public comment to Luke Roffler at luke.roffler@wisconsin.gov. Details of the public hearing will be published to the DNR’s website along with the permit application decision.

Roffler said the DNR is interested in the proposed project’s impact according to the “public trust doctrine.”

“That would be things like environmental impacts of a project, and impacts to the navigability or public usage of a water body,” he said.

The DNR has up to 30 days to render a final decision after the public comment period closes.

A couple hundred community members have already reached out for public comment over the last few months, Roffler said. He said the comments are united in their concern for Lake Como.

“I guess they’re looking out for (the lake) in their own ways,” Roffler said. “That’s always nice to see.”

