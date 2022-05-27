Geneva Tap House currently open for limited hours

A variety of locally-crafted beers and wines can now be sampled in Lake Geneva’s former movie theater building.

The Geneva Tap House, 244 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, is open for limited hours through May 29.

The tap house, which is located in the former Geneva Theater building, currently is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday; 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday; 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday. The business is set to be opened daily after May 30.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a precise implementation plan, Jan. 24, to allow representatives from Win Properties LLC of Burlington to renovate the former theater building into a commercial indoor entertainment facility and an outdoor commercial entertainment land use.

City aldermen also unanimously approved a general development plan to allow for the commercial indoor entertainment and outdoor entertainment land uses.

Renovations to the building began in January.

Heidi McGraw, owner of the Geneva Tap House, said she is excited that the renovations are almost completed and the tap house is open for business.

“It’s very exciting,” McGraw said. “It was a little nerve-wracking, but we’re very excited.”

The Geneva Tap House is located in two former auditoriums of the theater building and features 50 self-pour taps that allow patrons to sample locally-crafted beers, wines and hard seltzers.

“It’s basically a beer festival every day,” McGraw said.

The self-pour taps feature “IPourIt” technology which uses an iPad that includes information about the beverages and does not allow customers to pour more than 32 ounces of alcohol.

The Geneva Tap house currently seats about 200 people. An outdoor beer garden is being constructed in the back of the building, which will allow for more seating in the near future.

“That was suppose to be done a week or two ago,” McGraw said of the outdoor beer garden. “So whenever that opens, there will be even more space.”

KC Verhoeven of Lake Geneva, who was sampling a craft beer at the Geneva Tap House May 20, said he is excited about the tap house opening in Downtown Lake Geneva.

“In general, I think it’s a great addition to the Downtown area,” Verhoeven said. “I can’t wait for the beer garden to open outside for the summertime.”

Verhoeven said he is pleased with the variety of craft beers that are offered at the tap house.

“The selection of beer is great. It’s great to have a lot of local craft beers on tap,” Verhoeven said. “So that’s really cool that they’re staying really local with the vast selection.”

Two other former auditoriums are being renovated into the Geneva Stage, which is set to feature live music, community performances, acting classes, stage plays, business presentations and classic and independent movies.

Shad Branen, co-owner of Win Properties, closed the movie theater last year to allow the building to be renovated into the tap house and entertainment venue.

Branen said, last year, the reasons for the changes is because the movie theater has been negatively affected during the past few years by the coronavirus, movie streaming services and opening of the luxury Emagine Geneva Lakes theater in the Town of Lyons.

The Geneva Theater first opened in 1928 and hosted performers such as Will Rogers and the Marx Brothers.

After being closed for about 10 years, Branen renovated the building and re-opened it as a movie theater in March 2017.

