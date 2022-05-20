Geneva Tap House open for limited hours

The Geneva Tap House, 244 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, is open for limited hours through May 29.
According to a sign posted on a door of the business, the tap house currently is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday; 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday; 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday.
The tap house is located in the former Geneva Theater building.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a precise implementation plan, Jan. 24, to allow representatives from Win Properties LLC of Burlington to renovate the former theater building into a commercial indoor entertainment facility and an outdoor commercial entertainment land use.
City aldermen also unanimously approved a general development plan to allow for the commercial indoor entertainment and outdoor entertainment land uses.
The Geneva Tap House is located in two former auditoriums of the theater and features self-pour taps where patrons can sample locally-crafted beers, wines, meads and hard seltzers.
Two other former auditoriums are being renovated into the Geneva Stage, which is set to feature live music, community performances, acting classes, stage plays, business presentations and classic and independent movies.
The entertainment venue also will include an outdoor beer garden.
Shad Branen, co-owner of Win Properties, closed the movie theater last year to allow the building to be renovated into the tap house and entertainment venue.
Branen said, last year, the reasons for the changes is because the movie theater has been negatively affected during the past few years by the coronavirus, movie streaming services and opening of the luxury Emagine Geneva Lakes theater in the Town of Lyons.
The Geneva Theater first opened in 1928 and hosted performers such as Will Rogers and the Marx Brothers.
After being closed for about 10 years, Branen renovated the building and re-opened it as a movie theater in March 2017.
