Geneva Theater undergoing renovations; 'something spectacular coming'

The poster signs on three front windows of the Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, line up to say, “something-spectacular-this way comes.”
A post on the theater’s website, www.Geneva4.com, reads “We’re setting the stage for music, movies & more— watch for details.”
Theater co-owner Shad Brannen said he cannot confirm what that “something spectacular” is or what they are exactly “setting the stage for” at this time, because some “agreements” need to be worked out with a partner business regarding future plans for the theater.
“We put some posters out in front and some teaser stuff on our website, so it’s kind of the same concept,” Brannen said. “We will be making an announcement shortly. We’re just posting teasers until we know when we can make those announcements. It’s going to be some pretty exciting stuff.”
Brannen said renovation work is being done to the theater to prepare for the future programs and events.
He said interior renovations first will be done to theaters 3 and 4, then to theaters 1 and 2 and then to the lobby area. Renovation work also will be completed to the theaters in the upper level of the building.
“There’s some renovations that are happening upstairs, but we’re mainly focusing on the first floor,” Brannen said.
After the interior work is completed, Brannen said then exterior renovations will be done to the building.
He said the theater will be closed during the time of the renovations, which are expected to take several months to complete.
“There will be some pretty dramatic things happening, so it will be very exciting,” Brannen said. “It will be a matter of months, not weeks. So we just don’t know how long yet.”
Brannen said to make room for the renovations and the future plans for the building, about 200 theater seats are being removed and are available for purchase.
He said the theater seats could be used for an in-home theater or for an entertainment-type of business. The seats cost $45 each.
“If there was a theater that needed a large number of seats, we do have a hundred or some seats available,” Brannen said. “It doesn’t have to be a movie theater, but it can be a different type of entertainment venue, too. It’s a unique thing to have for sell.”
Anyone interested in viewing or purchasing some theater seats can contact Kevin Alvarez, theater partner, at 262-744-4473.
“They can contact me directly,” Alvarez said. “They can arrange a time when we can go and grab some theater seats.”
Brannen said he sold theater seats when the Plaza Theater in Burlington, which he also co-owns, was being renovated.
“We sold all them. There were hundreds of them,” Brannen said. “These are in much better shape and obviously not that old.”
The Geneva Theater first opened in 1928 and hosted legendary performers such as Will Rogers and the Marx Brothers.
After being closed for about 10 years, the theater was renovated and re-opened in March 2017 under new ownership.
Alvarez said he feels people will like the renovations that will be done to the building and will enjoy the future programs and events that will be offered at the theater.
“It should be exciting for the whole southeast Wisconsin area, especially Lake Geneva,” Alvarez said.