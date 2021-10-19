Geneva Theater undergoing renovations; 'something spectacular coming'

After the interior work is completed, Brannen said then exterior renovations will be done to the building.

He said the theater will be closed during the time of the renovations, which are expected to take several months to complete.

“There will be some pretty dramatic things happening, so it will be very exciting,” Brannen said. “It will be a matter of months, not weeks. So we just don’t know how long yet.”

Brannen said to make room for the renovations and the future plans for the building, about 200 theater seats are being removed and are available for purchase.

He said the theater seats could be used for an in-home theater or for an entertainment-type of business. The seats cost $45 each.

“If there was a theater that needed a large number of seats, we do have a hundred or some seats available,” Brannen said. “It doesn’t have to be a movie theater, but it can be a different type of entertainment venue, too. It’s a unique thing to have for sell.”

Anyone interested in viewing or purchasing some theater seats can contact Kevin Alvarez, theater partner, at 262-744-4473.