Geneva town budget boosts spending by $600,000

TOWN OF GENEVA – The town is increasing spending and property taxes in a 2020 budget designed to repay past borrowing for equipment purchases and other expenses.
Total spending under a budget approved last month by the town board will increase more than $600,000, from about $3.3 million to $3.9 million.
Property tax collections are increasing more than $275,000, from $1.8 million to $2.1 million.
Town Chairman Joe Kopecky said the increases are needed to repay borrowing that paid for a police squad car, a snowplow, a tractor, other equipment and rural broadband service improvements.
Kopecky said the town is addressing those expenses directly.
“We are not kicking anything down the road,” he said.
Kopecky said he believes the impact will be slight on an average homeowner’s property tax bill, although village officials could not provide a detailed projection.
Gene Decker, a local resident and past candidate for village president, questioned the village’s budget strategy, saying that he hopes other residents join him in expressing opposition.
Decker said he questions raising taxes $275,000 in one year rather than smaller increases over a longer period of time.
“I hope there is a riot when people see their property taxes,” he said.
Decker said the tax increase could hurt people who live in places like Geneva National Resort. As a private resort, Geneva National does not get all of the same municipal services as other residents, yet they pay the same taxes, he said.
“They are going to be outraged,” he said. “Not that they cannot afford it, but they do not want to spend it on taxes.”
The spending and tax increases are part of a three-year plan by the village to pay back past borrowing, starting with $250,000 in payments in 2019.
“These are expenses that cannot be avoided,” Kopecky said.
Decker, who was the only person to address the budget at a Nov. 11 public hearing, said there should be more public input.
The town board passed the budget in November.
“They should give the public an opportunity to comment on it,” Decker said, “so that they have plenty of time to think about those comments.”
Police Chief Eric Anderson said the new budget includes $32,000 to pay for a new squad car. The budget also will help the police department keep up with equipment needs, employee wages and other ongoing costs.
“Each squad that we purchase we use for three years and the old squad cars are sold,” Anderson said.
Kopecky said the village is investing $65,000 to set up services for improved rural broadband internet service, to provide internet connections to rural areas in the town.
Kopecky added that the town is seeking a state grant to help further with internet service in those rural areas.
“It is pretty sad when you are in the gem of the Lake Geneva area,” he said, “and half of the people do not have internet access unless they have satellite.”