Geneva town budget boosts spending by $600,000

“I hope there is a riot when people see their property taxes,” he said.

Decker said the tax increase could hurt people who live in places like Geneva National Resort. As a private resort, Geneva National does not get all of the same municipal services as other residents, yet they pay the same taxes, he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

“They are going to be outraged,” he said. “Not that they cannot afford it, but they do not want to spend it on taxes.”

The spending and tax increases are part of a three-year plan by the village to pay back past borrowing, starting with $250,000 in payments in 2019.

“These are expenses that cannot be avoided,” Kopecky said.

Decker, who was the only person to address the budget at a Nov. 11 public hearing, said there should be more public input.

The town board passed the budget in November.

“They should give the public an opportunity to comment on it,” Decker said, “so that they have plenty of time to think about those comments.”